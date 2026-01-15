German Chancellor Shifts Economic Responsibility Onto Citizens

Merz Urges Germans to Work More as Economy Stagnates

The statements were made during a New Year reception organized by the Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Crafts and were widely circulated by German media. From the outset, the chancellor's rhetoric set the tone of the discussion: instead of analyzing structural flaws in economic policy or governance errors, the focus was placed squarely on labor discipline and what he described as excessive social expectations among the population.

Criticism of Work-Life Balance

Friedrich Merz sharply criticized the very idea of work-life balance and dismissed the concept of a four-day workweek, arguing that Germany's economy would be unable to develop under such approaches. Rather than discussing labor productivity, investment in technology, or innovation, the chancellor reduced the issue to the sheer number of hours worked — a politically convenient argument that explains little from a real economic perspective.

Switzerland as a Questionable Benchmark

As a reference point, Merz cited Switzerland, noting that its citizens work approximately 200 more hours per year and claiming there were no objective reasons why Germany should be any different. This comparison appeared manipulative, as it ignored fundamental differences in taxation, decentralization, energy policy, and economic structure between the two countries.

The Swiss model cannot be mechanically transplanted into German realities without accounting for these factors, yet such analysis was notably absent from the chancellor's remarks.

Energy Prices and Structural Problems

Merz described the state of the German economy as extremely critical, pointing to high electricity prices, bureaucratic barriers, and excessive labor costs. At the same time, he avoided a detailed discussion of the role played by government decisions — both his own and those of his predecessors — in driving up energy prices, including the abandonment of long-term energy contracts and a sharp shift in foreign policy.

Blaming labor costs appears especially revealing given that weak domestic demand and declining purchasing power have exacerbated the stagnation now entering its third consecutive year.

Business Approval, Social Concerns Ignored

The chancellor's remarks were warmly received by business leaders in attendance, underscoring the one-sided nature of the proposed approach. Business interests were prioritized over those of wage earners, while the social consequences of potential reforms were largely left unaddressed.

Merz also earned support from entrepreneurs when he advocated incentives for later retirement, arguing that not all Germans are engaged in physically demanding labor. This logic overlooks the realities of the labor market, age discrimination, and the health conditions faced by many older workers.

A Difficult Year Ahead

In the first days of the new year, Merz warned that 2026 would be extremely challenging for Germany, preparing public opinion for further tightening of socio-economic policy. Economy Minister Katherina Reiche had earlier stated that preserving the current social welfare model would require citizens either to work more or retire later.

Germany's prolonged economic stagnation is closely linked to high energy prices following the cessation of gas supplies from Russia. Yet instead of a candid assessment of the consequences of this strategy and a search for pragmatic solutions, the Merz government has chosen to appeal to work ethic and demand additional sacrifices from citizens.

This stance appears not only socially insensitive but also politically short-sighted, as it undermines trust in the authorities and reinforces the perception that the costs of the crisis are being distributed unevenly.

Ultimately, the policies of the current German government are increasingly seen as an attempt to compensate for strategic miscalculations at the expense of the population, without offering a convincing plan for overcoming the crisis.