Lyuba Lulko

Iran Claims Turning Point After Foiling US- and Israel-Linked Destabilization Effort

Tehran Repels Alleged Foreign-Backed Uprising as Mass Rallies Back Government
World » Asia

The Iranian government says it has repelled a terrorist attack and crushed an attempted uprising, openly accusing the United States and Israel of planning the operation and smuggling instigators into the country.

Iranian flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Iranian flag

A Turning Point in Iran's Internal Crisis

Large-scale rallies took place in Tehran, where hundreds of thousands, and possibly millions, of people gathered to oppose what authorities described as an anti-government revolt. These demonstrations sharply contrasted with the relatively small protests seen earlier in the week.

Opposition Telegram channels, many of which operate from abroad and often broadcast from Israel, fell silent. Officials and pro-government commentators described this as evidence that a psychological campaign against Iran had failed. They also dismissed viral images and calls for action by Reza Pahlavi, the US-based heir to Iran's former monarchy, as ineffective and disconnected from realities inside the country.

According to Iranian officials, Pahlavi lacked any real organizational structure, domestic support, or concrete plan beyond rhetorical appeals and foreign backing.

Measures Taken by Tehran

The government moved quickly after the peak of violence on January 8. Authorities restricted internet access, deployed the army to the most volatile cities, and began targeting what they described as the organizers of the unrest.

State media reported that security forces neutralized numerous militants, publishing images intended to deter further participation. Officials said attacks on mosques, desecration of religious sites, and acts of extreme violence committed during the unrest helped consolidate public opinion against the protesters.

President Masoud Pezeshkian publicly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of sponsoring terrorism through training and infiltration. He declared three days of mourning in honor of what he called a national battle against a US- and Israel-backed insurgency and framed the confrontation as existential for Iran's sovereignty and dignity.

Implications for Russia and Regional Stability

Iranian authorities said security services paid particular attention to alleged foreign intelligence networks, including agents linked to Israel's Mossad. Courts began expedited proceedings, and officials signaled that convicted leaders of the unrest could face severe punishment.

Analysts note that Iran's political stability matters for Russia, which maintains major joint investment projects with Tehran, including the North-South transport corridor. As long as external military intervention does not occur, officials believe the current confrontation will end with the Islamic Republic retaining power.

Iran's parliamentary speaker warned that any US military attack would trigger a large-scale response, naming Israel as well as American bases and naval assets as potential targets. Iranian leaders say the psychological barrier to direct confrontation has already been broken, while observers also point to Russia's role in strengthening Iran's air defense capabilities.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
