US Interest in Greenland Grows as Trump Cites Russian and Chinese Presence

US President Donald Trump has said that Greenland is "absolutely necessary” for the United States, stressing the island's importance to national defense.

Greenland's Strategic Role in US Security

In an interview with The Atlantic, Trump explained that Greenland's location makes it critical for protecting American interests. He pointed to the presence of Russian and Chinese vessels in the surrounding waters, arguing that the United States needs the island for defensive purposes.

Earlier, Jeff Landry, Trump's appointed special envoy to Greenland and the governor of Louisiana, said that Washington has no plans to "conquer” the island.

Previously, Bloomberg reported that Trump remains strongly focused on acquiring Greenland because of its importance to US defense and its strategic position between the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

Alternative Paths to US Control

Russian Senator Alexey Pushkov wrote on Telegram that Trump may seek a new way to bring Greenland under US control, distinct from the military operation carried out against Venezuela.

According to Pushkov, Greenland differs fundamentally from Venezuela, and Trump could pursue another form of asserting control over the strategically important and resource-rich territory. He noted that the island borders the Arctic, lies near the Northern Sea Route, and holds growing geopolitical value.

Greenland's Response and Political Sensitivities

Pushkov also recalled that Greenland lies in the Western Hemisphere, which, in his view, makes control over the island especially significant for Trump, who believes the United States must dominate this geopolitical space.

Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said the island remains open to dialogue with the United States, provided discussions remain respectful and free of annexation threats. He also sharply criticized a post by Katie Miller, the wife of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who published an image of Greenland colored like the US flag with the caption "soon.”