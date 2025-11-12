World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Turkish C-130 Military Transport Plane Crashes in Georgia: Experts Weigh Causes

Turkish C-130 Plane Crash in Georgia: Technical Failure or External Intervention?
World » Asia

A Turkish Armed Forces C-130 Hercules transport plane crashed in the border region of Georgia while returning from Baku. On board were 20 personnel, including special forces and technical staff, who had participated in a military parade in Azerbaijan’s capital on November 8. All soldiers and crew members perished. Investigations are being conducted by both Georgia and Turkey. The aircraft last underwent comprehensive maintenance in 2020. Investigators are considering three main possibilities: technical failure, human error, or external interference.

C-130 Hercules, 86th Airlift Wing in 2008
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Senior Airman Melissa Sheffield, U.S. Air Force, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
C-130 Hercules, 86th Airlift Wing in 2008

Published footage of the crash shows the plane falling in pieces, missing both its nose and tail sections.

Technical Failure Remains a Primary Theory

Turkish media outlet Haber cites two likely scenarios. First, a hole may have formed in the fuselage due to corrosion, rust, or oxidation. Second, improperly secured cargo could have shifted during turbulence, leading to structural failure. Former C-130 pilot Bülent Boralı told A Haber that “material fatigue cannot be ruled out,” noting that the aircraft model dates back to the 1950s.

Military expert Alexey Leonkov, editor of Arsenal Otechestva, told Pravda.Ru that the mid-air disintegration indicates insufficient structural strength. However, he doubts “metal fatigue” is the cause, as the C-130 is subsonic and has not experienced critical overloads. Leonkov could not recall a precedent of a C-130 breaking apart in flight. “When this plane fell, there were no visible fire sources. An inverted trail appeared from the wings housing four engines. The most probable cause is in-flight structural failure due to technical reasons,” the expert concluded.

Possible Air Defense Misfire

Turkish terrorism and security expert Joshkun Başbuğ, in an interview with Milliyet, considers technical failure unlikely. He praised the Turkish Air Force maintenance crews as “among the best in the world” and dismissed pilot error due to favorable weather. However, Başbuğ does not exclude the possibility of a collision with another aircraft, sabotage, or another type of attack.

Reports have suggested that the C-130 may have been struck by an “automatic air defense system” for failing to identify the aircraft as friendly. Terrorism and security expert Ibrahim Keleş noted that the flight path did not cross Armenian airspace, but entered Georgian airspace directly through Azerbaijani territory. Border regions in Azerbaijan are equipped with automated air defense systems, which could have unintentionally engaged the plane.

It is worth noting that Azerbaijan has not signed a peace treaty with Armenia, adding context to the heightened defensive measures along its borders.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
World
Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026
Russia
Rostec Updates MC-21 Jet Specs: Range Reduced to 3,830 km, Production to Start in 2026
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Science
Meteorite Fragments Found in Central Russia After October Fall Seen From Moscow
Popular
Russian MP Warns of Severe Moscow Response to UK's Oil-rig Raids

British special forces’ preparations to seize oil platforms off Russian shores could provoke a harsh Moscow response and grave consequences for anyone involved

Moscow Threatens Harsh Retaliation If UK Attempts Offshore Oil-Rig Seizures
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airbase Housing F-16s in Retaliation for MiG-31 Hijacking Attempt
FSB: Ukraine’s Failed MiG-31 Hijack Was Meant to Provoke NATO
Russia’s MC-21 Airliner Gets Final Specs Before Launch
Turkish Air Force Plane Down: C-130 Crashes Near Georgian Border, Search Underway
Turkish C-130 Plane Crash in Georgia: Technical Failure or External Intervention? Lyuba Lulko Interview: Chief Egunwale Amusan Edu Montesanti The Enemy Within: How Fear Became America’s Favorite Addiction Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Special Tribunal Idea Falters: Europe Struggles to Fund Trials of Russian Leaders
Pokrovsk Encircled: Russian Troops Tighten Control Around Key Donetsk Stronghold
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Video Shows Moment as Ski Complex Collapses During Demolition Works
Last materials
Ukraine Halts Peace Talks with Russia Due to Lack of Progress
How Your Kitchen Sponge Could Make You Sick
Russia’s New Emotion-Expressing Robot Takes a Tumble on Stage During Presentation
Money Energy Rules: The Ancient Beliefs About How to Treat Your Wallet
Russians Could Face Fines for Bird Droppings Left After Feeding Flying Rats
Accident at Ukraine’s Inhul Uranium Mine Leaves Two Workers Missing
Kremlin Acknowledges Militaristic Sentiments Growing Across Europe
Serbia’s President Warns Europe Is Preparing for Major War With Russia
Rinsing Raw Chicken Spreads Dangerous Bacteria Across Your Kitchen
New Russian Unmanned Systems Corps Unveiled: Regiments, Emblem and Frontline Footage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.