World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Russia Considers Banning Dollar and Euro to Halt Western Military Expansion

World » Europe

State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus Sergey Glazyev stated at the Third Minsk International Conference on Eurasian Security that the arms race could be stopped by refusing to use NATO currencies — primarily the dollar, euro, and pound sterling — across Eurasian nations, particularly in the economies of Russia and Belarus.

Dollar and euro
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Dollar and euro

Western Currencies as a Source of Military Funding

According to Glazyev, as long as these currencies circulate and are held in reserves, NATO countries effectively finance their military expenditures through them. He estimated that alliance members currently spend around 1.5 trillion dollars on defense and plan to double this amount by expanding public debt and issuing reserve currencies.

In this context, stopping the use of NATO currencies appears to be a way to weaken the financial base of both the ongoing arms race and what Glazyev describes as a “hybrid war” driven by the buildup of Western military power.

Proposal for Monetary Independence

Glazyev’s proposal is clear: to stop quoting and using the dollar, euro, and pound sterling in trade, settlements, and reserve accounting, and to remove them from circulation within the Union State’s economy. Such a measure, he argues, would reduce the West’s financial potential and its capacity to wage both hybrid and conventional conflicts.

Hidden Financing of Western Defense Spending

Glazyev emphasized that through the issuance of global reserve currencies and their retention in Eurasian reserves, NATO countries receive hidden financing for their defense budgets, since holders of the dollar, euro, and pound are effectively “handing them over to the West on any occasion.”

He cited that last year alone, global monetary issuance reached about five trillion dollars, with roughly half of that — around 2.5 trillion — held in Eurasian economies. Abandoning Western currencies, therefore, could reduce the financial base for military escalation by nearly half.

The Link Between Global Finance and Military Power

Glazyev’s reasoning highlights a direct link between the global monetary system — dominated by the U.S. dollar, the euro, and the pound sterling — and the geopolitical assertiveness of Western states. He argues that control over reserve currency issuance gives the West an economic mechanism for sustaining military and political dominance worldwide.

Financial Sovereignty as Strategic Autonomy

The integration of Russia and Belarus under a unified economic framework, according to Glazyev, must include currency independence from the West. He described this as a key element of strategic autonomy and regional sovereignty.

The proposal fits into a broader movement toward financial and monetary diversification within Eurasia — a symbolic and practical step toward a multipolar world order where global financial instruments are not controlled solely by Western powers.

Challenges of Implementation

However, the idea faces significant economic, institutional, and geopolitical challenges. Western countries continue to use the global currency system as a tool of influence and control. Abandoning this framework, Glazyev acknowledged, would be more than a technical adjustment — it would be a political declaration of independence requiring a comprehensive reconfiguration of economic ties, institutions, and international norms.

Ultimately, the proposal reflects an effort to transform not just Eurasia’s financial landscape, but also the balance of power between East and West — shifting it toward greater autonomy and reduced dependency on Western monetary dominance.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela
Americas
Why Trump Cannot Launch Ground Operation in Venezuela
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Russia
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Last materials
Why Retinol Hand Creams Are the New Anti-Aging Essential
The Cacomistle: The Ring-Tailed Cat That Outsmarts Names and Expectations
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity
Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Women Who Smoke Face Up to 70% Higher Risk of Lung Cancer
Russia and India Sign Deal to Produce SJ-100 Passenger Jets in India
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.