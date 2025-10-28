World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity

World » Americas

Cuba and Venezuela, with support from Russia and China, operate a sophisticated electronic intelligence network that monitors US military activity across the Caribbean, Militarist Telegram channel reports.

Cuba
Photo: www.flickr.com by Педро Секели из Лос-Анджелеса, США, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Cuba

Venezuelan Capabilities Remain Largely Hidden

Western analysts note that, aside from demonstrations of Su-30MK2V fighters and S-300V4 surface-to-air missiles, Venezuela’s real intelligence capabilities remain largely unseen. However, their stations for signal interception, radar, and reconnaissance—supported by Moscow and Beijing—track US movements in the Caribbean Sea.

Cuba’s Historic ELINT Hubs: Lourdes and Behucal

The core of Cuba’s system centers on Lourdes, near Havana, and Behucal, south of the capital. These stations, legacy installations from Soviet cooperation, hosted the continent’s most powerful electronic interception infrastructure for decades. From 1964 to 2002, Lourdes was the largest Soviet ELINT station outside the USSR, intercepting US diplomatic, naval, and satellite communications. Its official closure did not end operations, with Behucal modernizing the functions with Russian and more recently Chinese assistance.

How the Network Operates

At first glance, the complexes appear unremarkable, with antenna fields, radomes, and nondescript buildings. Their strength lies in spectrum density and complex interception chains. Large parabolic antennas, sometimes concealed, monitor geostationary satellites and collect civilian and military signals. Surrounding directional antennas continuously monitor electromagnetic activity across the region, from maritime communications to airborne transmissions. The system triangulates emissions and identifies sources over thousands of kilometers, funneling data to automated centers in Havana for correlation and analysis.

Venezuelan Integration and Oversight

In Caracas, the National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) and the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM) handle collected intelligence. Both agencies operate under the informal guidance of Cuban advisors with access to their headquarters, ensuring operational alignment and loyalty of Venezuelan forces.

Chinese and Russian Contributions

China supplies Venezuela with long-range radars—JYL-1, JYL-27A/YLC-18, and possibly YLC-8B—capable of detecting low-observable and low-altitude flights. Integrated into the Air-Space Defense Network (SINDA), these systems merge Chinese and Russian data. Some radar feeds are shared with Havana, granting Cuban analysts a broader view of regional airspace.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Europe
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Recipes & Food
Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy
Popular
Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical

Ukraine’s military command has deployed GUR special forces to Pokrovsk (formerly Krasnoarmeysk) amid reports that Russian troops have completely cut off supply routes, creating what analysts describe as a potentially decisive encirclement in the Donbas

Ukrainian Special Forces Deployed to Encircled Pokrovsk as Situation Becomes Critical
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Encirclement of Ukrainian Troops in Pokrovsk Marks Turning Point in Special Operation
Russia Tests Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Missile Over Novaya Zemlya Archipelago
Putin’s Nuclear-Powered Burevestnik Sparks Alarm in Washington and Beijing
Cuba and Venezuela Build Advanced Intelligence Network to Track US Activity Andrey Mihayloff Putin Will Upstage Trump by Bringing North and South Korea Together Lyuba Lulko Forgotten Arctic Outpost: The Ghost Base of Eklips Bay on the Edge of Taimyr Dmitry Sudakov
Russia Concludes Plutonium Deal with US, Signals Readiness for New Arms Race
Putin Formally Terminates Plutonium Disposal Agreement with USA
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism
Last materials
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Blue Dogs: Vandalism, Not Mutation
Massive Power Outage Leaves Multiple Sakhalin Cities in Darkness
Women Who Smoke Face Up to 70% Higher Risk of Lung Cancer
Russia and India Sign Deal to Produce SJ-100 Passenger Jets in India
World’s 'Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt Wows Fans with New Training Photos
Russia Adopts Law Introducing Year-Round Military Conscription
Belarus Ready to Halt Oreshnik Missile Placement Amid Regional Tensions
China Upgrades Its Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter J-36 Prototype
Stoltenberg: Zelensky 'Begged Me' to Close the Sky, But NATO Couldn’t Risk War
Russian Intelligence Report: France Prepares 2,000 Troops for Deployment to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.