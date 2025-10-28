Amid US sanctions fatigue, South Korea explores closer ties with Russia, seeing Moscow as a potential mediator for North Korea and a partner in regional economic growth.

Photo: flickr.com by jennybento from Jackson Heights, usa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ DPRK

Russia Optimistic About Renewed Ties with Seoul

Russian diplomats have recently highlighted South Korea as "the most friendly of unfriendly countries." Moscow is reportedly negotiating the resumption of direct flights and the return of South Korean automotive and high-tech firms to the Russian market. Before the start of Russia’s special military operation, Hyundai Motor Group held a 23.3% market share in new car sales, while Samsung dominated smartphones with a 39% share.

Seoul Questioning the Effectiveness of US Sanctions

South Korea is increasingly reconsidering participation in US-led sanctions against Russia, deeming them misaligned with national interests. Officials note that sanctions have lost their potency: Russia finds ways to circumvent them, while countries implementing them suffer economic consequences. US pressure through tariffs and potential troop withdrawals from Asia further incentivizes Seoul to explore alternative partnerships.

Russia as a Mediator with North Korea

Russia’s improved relations with Pyongyang position it as a potential mediator for normalizing inter-Korean relations—an enduring strategic goal for any South Korean administration. Remaining Korean businesses in Russia, spanning food, hospitality, and trade, continue to prosper, while those considering a return face challenges from expanding Chinese alternatives.

Strategic and Economic Incentives for Seoul

Pak Jong-ho, head of the Russia and Eurasia group at the Korean Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), urges the South Korean government to consider Russia as a key partner for reviving economic growth, supporting transportation, logistics, and stable energy supply. Participation in the Northern Sea Route and the North-South corridor to India could integrate South Korea into Eurasian trade routes, reducing its isolation.

Potential Russian Strategic Win

Russian diplomacy is active in Asia, and if Moscow succeeds in mediating inter-Korean tensions without US involvement, it could represent a major strategic achievement for Russia and a potential basis for President Vladimir Putin’s Nobel Peace Prize consideration.