Catherine Connolly’s Victory in Ireland Marks Rebellion Against EU Militarism

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, known for her criticism of NATO expansion and the European Union’s growing militarization, won the Irish presidential election on October 25 with 64 percent of the vote. Her sweeping victory across cities, rural areas, and especially among young voters, marks a decisive rejection of establishment politicians aligned with Ukraine and NATO policies.

Ireland Turns Away from Pro-War Establishment

Connolly received support from major opposition groups such as Sinn Féin and Northern Ireland, even though their own candidates had failed earlier in the campaign. Yet she would have prevailed regardless — her message resonated with a population weary of the war in Ukraine and yearning for peace. Connolly pledged to be “a voice for peace founded on neutrality.”

At 68, Connolly began her political career in the Labour Party before being elected as an independent member of parliament in 2016. She has long criticized Western interference in global conflicts. While condemning Russia’s military actions, she has repeatedly argued that NATO’s provocations played a central role in fueling the crisis.

“NATO has played a disgusting role, moving closer to Russia’s borders and engaging in provocative activities,” Connolly told The Irish Times.

Connolly: “The EU Has Lost Its Moral Compass”

The president-elect argued that the European Union has “lost its way,” abandoning its founding purpose as a project for peace and moral cooperation. She directly criticized Ursula von der Leyen, saying the bloc under her leadership “has become increasingly militarized.”

According to Connolly, European leaders are guided by double standards — condemning Russian “aggression” while turning a blind eye to that of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France.

“Their motivation is purely military industry — more wars, endless wars, the normalization of war and the pursuit of profit, while social welfare is being cut,” she said during a televised debate.

Germany’s Rearmament and the Shadow of the 1930s

Commenting on Germany’s decision to expand defense spending, Connolly drew striking parallels with the militarization of the 1930s.

“Germany is pushing its military-industrial complex as an economic engine. I see troubling parallels with the 1930s,” she warned.

Ireland Votes for Neutrality and a New European Course

The Irish president appoints the prime minister, judges, and senior officials, convenes and dissolves parliament, signs or vetoes legislation, and serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Connolly’s overwhelming victory demonstrates that European citizens can hold views starkly different from their governments on fundamental issues of war and peace.

Her triumph represents not just Ireland’s desire for neutrality, but a broader shift across Europe. Criticism of NATO is no longer taboo in Western politics. Even in Ireland — a nation historically tied to the United States and United Kingdom — voters chose a candidate who openly called NATO’s policies “disgusting” and blamed the alliance for escalating global tensions.

This election is more than a national event; it is a symptom of Europe’s changing conscience. The political center of gravity is moving away from blind Atlanticism toward a morally grounded neutrality — one that seeks peace instead of endless confrontation.