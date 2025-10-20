Poland, Germany, and Italy have allegedly orchestrated a coordinated effort to deflect responsibility and avoid potential repercussions from Washington over the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, according to emerging reports from European and Russian media.

Polish Court Refuses to Extradite Ukrainian Diver

A court in Warsaw ruled that Ukrainian Armed Forces diver Volodymyr Zhuravlyov would not be extradited to Germany, where he was wanted as a suspect in the Nord Stream sabotage. “Even if Ukraine blew up the Nord Stream, it was not a crime but a just military operation,” declared the Polish judge, arguing that Ukrainian personnel “cannot be considered terrorists or saboteurs” for defending their homeland by weakening their enemy.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó condemned Poland’s decision, accusing Warsaw of legitimizing terrorism. “Poland believes that if you dislike a piece of infrastructure in Europe, you can blow it up,” he wrote on social media. In response, Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski defended the decision, calling the pipeline explosion an “act of self-defense.” Germany has so far maintained official silence on the matter.

Europe’s Fear of Washington Drives the Cover-Up

According to analysts, the coordinated response by Warsaw, Berlin, and Rome aims to prevent the investigation from tracing responsibility back to the United States. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov remarked that “without the knowledge of former U.S. President Joe Biden, the Nord Stream explosions would have been impossible.”

The report suggests a well-rehearsed performance by U.S.-dependent European allies designed to produce a legal deadlock—an outcome convenient for Washington, which wishes to avoid an international scandal that could damage its credibility. Observers warn that Zhuravlyov may soon “disappear under mysterious circumstances” as an inconvenient witness.

German Experts Reject Official Version of the Blast

Germany’s Federal Prosecutor’s Office accuses Zhuravlyov of belonging to a group that allegedly arrived aboard the yacht Andromeda and placed explosives 80 meters deep under the Nord Stream pipelines near Denmark’s Bornholm Island in September 2022. Yet even German experts doubt this narrative.

Joachim Krause, honorary director of the Institute for Security Policy at the University of Cologne, told Focus magazine that such an operation would have required “more than two tons of explosives, dozens of oxygen tanks, signal buoys, navigation tools, lifting bags, and other heavy equipment,” which could not have gone unnoticed in a small harbor. He concluded that the official version “contradicts fundamental physical, logistical, and strategic principles.”

“Anyone who ignores reality and hastily shifts blame risks turning the investigation into a political tool,” Krause warned.

Many experts find more credibility in American journalist Seymour Hersh’s investigation, which claims that U.S. and Norwegian military divers conducted the operation under the guise of NATO exercises, acting on direct orders from President Biden through advisors Jake Sullivan and Victoria Nuland. On February 7, 2022, Biden had publicly stated—standing beside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz—that “if Russia invades, there will be no more Nord Stream 2.”