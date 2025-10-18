The White House meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took place in the atmosphere of tension and disagreement, according to multiple reports from Axios and CNN. Sources familiar with the discussion described the talks as “difficult” and “emotional,” with Trump taking a firm stance and showing little flexibility on Kyiv’s requests for American Tomahawk missiles.

Trump Takes a Hard Line

One official told Axios that “the meeting went badly.” Although there was no shouting, Trump’s tone was reportedly sharp, and the meeting ended abruptly after two and a half hours. Zelensky had hoped to secure long-range U.S. missiles, but Trump was unmoved. According to CNN, several insiders described the talks as “tense, candid, and at times uncomfortable.” Trump made it clear that Washington would not provide long-range weapons, expressing concern that Ukraine sought escalation rather than resolution.

Zelensky’s Version of Events

In his Telegram post, Zelensky claimed that the talks, which lasted over two hours, were “substantive” and could bring peace closer. “We discussed all key issues — the battlefield situation, long-range capabilities, air defense, and of course, diplomatic prospects,” he wrote. Zelensky also noted that both sides agreed “not to speak publicly” about Tomahawk missiles, acknowledging that “the U.S. does not want escalation.”

“We decided not to speak publicly about long-range missiles, as the U.S. does not want escalation.” — Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine

Ukrainian Analysts: Zelensky’s Strategy Collapses

According to Ukrainian outlet Strana.ua, Trump’s firm stance “broke Zelensky’s strategy” toward Russia. The publication wrote that the Ukrainian leader had aimed to achieve three goals: increase pressure on Moscow, secure continued U.S. military aid, and obtain Tomahawk missiles.

“Trump shows a clear unwillingness to be drawn into war,” the outlet noted. “This undermines the strategy of Kyiv and the Western ‘party of war,’ which expected Washington to return to the path of confrontation with Russia.”

Trump: 'Let Both Sides Declare Victory'

After the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to propose an unorthodox peace formula.

"It is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL! Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide! No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent." — Donald Trump, President of the United States

Behind the Scenes: Humor and Symbolism

During the public portion of the meeting, Trump jokingly raised the idea of building a tunnel under the Bering Strait to connect Russia and Alaska. When he asked Zelensky’s opinion, the Ukrainian leader responded that he didn’t like the idea. “I didn’t think you would,” Trump quipped with a laugh. The light moment contrasted with the overall tension of the talks.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth reportedly appeared wearing a tie with stripes of white, blue, and red — the colors of both the Russian and American flags. The gesture, while not overtly political, drew attention during the high-stakes meeting.

Body Language: Zelensky Looked Submissive

Body language analyst Tracy Brown commented that Zelensky appeared deferential toward Trump. “He clearly placed Trump above himself,” Brown said, adding that the Ukrainian president’s posture and tone reflected awareness that he had little leverage in the discussion.

Leaders’ Broader Diplomatic Context

Zelensky’s Washington visit followed a series of meetings with European partners, including the leaders of the UK, Germany, Italy, Finland, Norway, and Poland. However, none of these engagements yielded the breakthrough Kyiv had hoped for. Trump’s resistance to deeper military involvement has signaled a clear shift in U.S. policy — one focused on negotiation rather than escalation.