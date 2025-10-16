World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine

World » Americas

Pete Hegset, the US Secretary of War, personally attended the latest Ramstein Contact Group meeting in Brussels — his first appearance — and, by all accounts, had reason to be alarmed.

President Trump Visits AUAB 2025 (9040147)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
President Trump Visits AUAB 2025 (9040147)

Europe Slashes Support for Ukraine

According to data from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, European military assistance to Ukraine fell by 57% this summer compared with the first half of the year. The aid now flows mainly through the PURL (Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List) — a program initially presented as NATO’s collective effort to supply weapons to Kyiv.

In reality, however, the program represents US arms deliveries financed by only five European countries — Germany, the Nordic nations, and Canada. The program’s impact has been the opposite of what Washington intended: total aid has fallen sharply, and the first tranche did not exceed $2 billion. Several European capitals have already refused to take part.

“Poland announced its withdrawal on October 15, while Spain declined from the outset, citing an inability to fund a military budget of 5% of GDP — for which President Donald Trump vowed to ‘punish Madrid,’” the report notes.

Spanish Prime Minister Pablo Sánchez responded firmly: “I made it very clear to the US President that we are committed to defense, but also to protecting our welfare.”

Europe 'Buying Its Own Ruin'

Across Europe, Washington’s strategy is increasingly viewed as one of profiting at others’ expense — developing the American military-industrial complex while draining European defense budgets. To pay for US weapons now means, as critics say, to “buy one’s own ruin.”

This perception helps explain why Brussels is pushing for the direct seizure of frozen Russian assets, even at the cost of losing the financial trust of the Global South. The growing chorus of European voices now asks: “Why are we paying for a war we cannot win?”

“Why, while supporting Ukraine, do we continue to accept Ukrainian draft dodgers fleeing mobilization?” one European commentator asked. “They vote with their feet, seeing the war as senseless suicide — why should we participate in it?”

Trump’s 'Peace' and Russia’s Reality

For many Europeans, the final hope is that Donald Trump, having “stopped the war” in the Middle East, might do the same in Ukraine. Yet, unlike Israel and Palestine, Russia does not depend on Washington — politically or economically — and cannot be pressured.

For Moscow, the issue of Ukraine was never merely territorial. It has always been existential — a matter of survival once the West began pulling Kyiv into NATO and building a military base in Ochakiv.

Kremlin’s View: Trump’s Peace Means US Control

Within Russia, there is consensus that any “peace plan” offered by Trump would still preserve US control over postwar Ukraine. That, Russians believe, would betray those currently defending Russia’s future in the special military operation zone.

Although the Kremlin has repeatedly explained the proxy nature of this conflict to Trump, he continues to play the “peacemaker,” convinced that sanctions, rhetoric, and European pressure can still bend Moscow’s will.

“Trump seems obsessed with the idea that the ‘world’s gas station,’ weakened by sanctions, cannot defeat a Western bloc 25 times stronger economically,” a Russian analyst observed.

Russia’s Enduring Advantage

Yet the United States may be underestimating Russia’s strategic resilience. The country maintains a strong chain of command, a wartime economy, a trained and capable army, and vast territory providing resources and logistics. Russia, the author reminds, “has the psychology of a winner.”

In contrast, Washington today is left with only rhetoric, sanctions, and an attempt to push Europe toward self-destruction by confronting Russia. These tools may save political face but will not preserve the current regime in Kyiv — much less bring about its victory.

Time Works for Russia

Time objectively favors Moscow. It strengthens Ukrainian weariness (“let it all be over soon”), fuels European fatigue with the war, and deepens the US’s own internal crisis, described as a slow-motion civil conflict.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
World
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed
History, traditions
Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed
Popular
Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine

Russia has warned that if U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles are launched from Ukraine, it could respond with strikes on U.S. territory, ships, or military bases.

Russia May Strikes US Territory if Tomahawk Missiles Are Used from Ukraine
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
USA Unveils Targets for Tomahawk Missile Strikes in Russia
From Warlord to President: Why Russia Welcomed Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa
Belarusian Woman Abducted in Thailand and Sold for Organs in Myanmar
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine Lyuba Lulko Russia’s Ratmanov Island: The Remote Outpost Where History Crashed Andrey Mihayloff Applause for the Abuser: The Hollow Spectacle of Israel’s “Peace” Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Russia Snubs Vucic on Oil, Serbia at Risk of Major Fuel Shortages
Steve Witkoff Considers Departure From Trump Administration After Meeting Putin
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Ukrainian Soldiers Near Kupiansk Use Telegram Bot to Surrender
Last materials
Trump’s Peace Illusion: Why Washington Still Wants Control Over Postwar Ukraine
Drinking Two Liters of Water Daily Is Unnecessary
Negotiator in Russia-Ukraine Talks General Alexander Fomin Expected to Resign
Breakthrough Anti-Aging Therapy Combines Trust Hormone with Alk5 Blocker
19-Year-Old Kremlin Guard Dies Suddenly During Service in Moscow
Kremlin Slams NATO Chief Rutte for 'Ignorant' Remarks About Russian Pilots
FSB Chief Bortnikov: British Intelligence Orchestrated Ukraine’s Operation Web Against Russia
Trump Pushes India and China to End Russian Oil Purchases, Beijing Vows Response
Russia Can Intercept Tomahawks Even If US Contractors Manage Launches
7-Eleven May Open Its First Stores in Russia by 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.