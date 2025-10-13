Gaza Ceasefire Holds as Trump Hosts Peace Summit Without Warring Sides

For the fourth consecutive day, a ceasefire holds in the Gaza Strip. During his visit to Israel, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the war in Gaza was “over.” On Arab social media, users shared videos of refugees returning through Egypt and of prisoner exchanges. In Israel, citizens celebrated the return of the first hostages.

Photo: ochaopt.org by OCHA (UN) is licensed under published by the United Nations without a copyright notice Gaza war

Peace Summit Without the Main Participants

When asked whether the ceasefire would last, Trump replied, “Yes, I think it will… People are tired of this war.” Regarding Gaza’s future, he said, “I think the situation will normalize.”

After his visit to Israel, Trump is scheduled to travel to Egypt to take part in the signing ceremony of a “Declaration on the End of the Gaza War” and to chair a “Gaza Peace Summit” in Sharm el-Sheikh, attended by leaders from 20 nations. Yet neither Israeli nor Hamas representatives will be present—they have reportedly declined. Their absence underscores that the situation is far from as harmonious as Trump suggests.

Hamas Gains a Political Concession

The political wing of Hamas also announced that “the war is over.” Its military branch, the Al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed its “commitment to fulfilling our obligations” under Trump’s plan, while urging mediators “to compel the Zionist enemy to honor its commitments and complete the agreement’s remaining provisions.”

The group’s compliance, analysts say, stems from a key concession by Trump, who agreed that Hamas would temporarily act as the police authority in Gaza. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on October 12 that “the war is not yet over.”

Israel has not fully withdrawn its forces from the Gaza Strip—about 50 percent of the territory remains under its control, including the fertile eastern lands. The Israeli army continues to conduct operations across Gaza, particularly in Rafah, the “window to the world” through Egypt. Airstrikes, artillery fire, and skirmishes with Hamas fighters persist, though officials describe them as temporary incidents that do not undermine the broader peace process.

Ceasefire or Pause Before the Next War?

Repeated attempts to reach a lasting ceasefire through mediators—Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S.—have so far failed. The current truce marks the sixth or perhaps eighth such effort in the past five years. The previous “mutual and indefinite” ceasefire was declared on May 21, 2021.

Israel and Hamas still hold deep disagreements on core issues, including the formation of two states. Israel’s latest campaign inflicted massive damage and reportedly killed around 60,000 Hamas fighters—a devastating blow. Whether young Palestinians continue to fight depends on the stance of Hamas’s sponsors, “private investors” from the Gulf states, Turkey, and Iran, who transfer funds through cryptocurrency. Many capitals across the Middle East remain reluctant to see Israel grow stronger.

Russia Backs Trump’s Plan, Eyes Its Own Diplomatic Gains

Moscow has endorsed Trump’s peace plan, maintaining relations with all parties in the Middle East conflict while playing a complex diplomatic game. The Kremlin aims to weaken U.S. influence, ensure Russia’s security, gain economic benefits, and strengthen its global standing. One indicator of success—or failure—will be the long-planned Russia–Arab World Summit, originally scheduled for October 20 in Moscow but now postponed.