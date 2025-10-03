World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trump Vows to 'Make Soybeans Great Again' Amid Trade Tensions with China

US President Donald Trump reacted angrily to China’s rejection of American soybeans in favor of cheaper Argentine supplies, posting extensively on social media about the hardship faced by US farmers. Trump announced that he would meet with Chinese leaders at the upcoming APEC summit in four weeks, where soybean trade will be a key topic. He concluded by vowing: “We will make soybeans and other crops great again!”

American soybeans lose their market

US soybeans, which in 2017 accounted for 28 million tons — 63% of total US exports — are no longer competitive due to Chinese import tariffs of 30%, imposed in retaliation for Trump’s own tariffs. Meanwhile, Brazil and Argentina offer soy at significantly lower prices, making US exports less attractive. The situation extends beyond soy, affecting other agricultural exports such as corn and meat.

US Agriculture Secretary Brook Rollins acknowledged, “The agricultural economy is in a difficult position, and the federal government is working at maximum capacity to prepare an aid plan.”

Farmers on the brink of revolt

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota warned that China is deliberately avoiding American agricultural products and that the policy approach is purely propagandistic. US farmers, a key component of Trump’s electoral base, now face the risk of either withholding support or organizing protests at the White House.

Argentina seizes the opportunity

The Argentine president, Javier Milei, a friend of Trump, surprised the US by removing export tariffs on soy, boosting sales to China during the peak harvest season. This substitution sharply undermined US exports despite American financial support for Argentina. Social media commentators questioned why Washington would assist Argentina while cutting off US producers from their largest market.

China wins the tariff war

China, positioned as a US adversary, can respond symmetrically with tariffs and asymmetrically through non-tariff measures such as export controls on critical minerals. Following this, Trump reduced his tariffs on China from 143% to 30%. US soybean sales to China, which peaked at 37.4 million tons in 2017, have fallen sharply. According to the US Department of Agriculture, total US agricultural exports to China fell 53% year-on-year in the first seven months of 2025. Beyond short-term financial aid, the US has no clear solution.

Domestic pressures mount

Internal US challenges continue to accumulate: inflation, an unapproved federal budget, political battles with Democrats, and rising national debt, despite compensatory tariffs. The soybean crisis adds further stress to Trump’s administration and American agriculture.

