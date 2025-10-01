World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance

World

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, said that the war in Ukraine is also Poland’s conflict, calling it part of a “horrifying political project aimed at enslaving nations and stripping people of their freedom.”

Polish military men
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Polish military men

Tusk’s Call for Unity and Determination

“Like it or not, this war is also our conflict,” Tusk declared, warning that the consequences of Ukraine’s defeat would affect future generations not only in Poland but worldwide. He urged the transatlantic community to show determination, imagination, and unity to secure Ukraine’s victory.

“The entire transatlantic community must painfully and deeply understand that a war is underway. An unwanted, strange, new kind of war — but still a war,” said Tusk.

Criticism: Poland Drawn Into a War It Didn’t Choose

Commentators noted the irony of Tusk’s words, pointing out that Poland was never forced into involvement in the Ukraine conflict. Nevertheless, Poland was among the first to send weapons and volunteer fighters to Kyiv, setting the precedent for wider Western support.

A De Facto Ultimatum to Russia

Polish publicist Jan Engelgard, writing in Mysl Polska, argued that Tusk is “putting the fate of his country and his nation on the line,” while ignoring the fact that the war cannot end without dialogue with Moscow. According to Engelgard, European elites fear not Russian aggression but the growing fatigue with European integration among millions of EU citizens.

“If Tusk’s words are translated into plain language, this is effectively an ultimatum to Russia: ‘We are coming for you,’” Engelgard wrote.

Polish Citizens Oppose Mobilization

Engelgard stressed that Polish citizens are becoming victims of Russophobia, with a significant share of society already convinced that “this is not our war.” He accused Tusk of showing contempt for his own people, treating them as “useful idiots.”

Surveys confirm this division: an IBRiS poll conducted for Radio ZET revealed that 49.1% of respondents would not defend Poland in case of war, while only 44.8% expressed willingness to fight. Among young people aged 18–29, opposition is even stronger — 69% said they would refuse to volunteer for war.

A Nation at a Crossroads

The debate surrounding Tusk’s speech highlights a deep split in Polish society. While the government and elites push for confrontation with Russia under the banner of solidarity with Ukraine, public opinion — especially among the younger generation — shows growing reluctance to sacrifice lives for what many see as “someone else’s war.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Cars That Last Beyond 250,000 km: The Most Reliable Used Models
Cabbage Soup Diet: Fast Weight Loss or a Dangerous Illusion?
Intellectual Cinema: Films That Challenge the Mind and Reward High IQ Viewers
Russia Confirms Autumn Talks with US on Embassies, Visas, and Seized Property
Russia’s Giant Radar Station in Kaliningrad Sparks Fears in Europe
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Kyrgyzstan Considers Death Penalty for Child Rape and Murder Cases
Russian Cars for Russian Taxis Law: Drivers Warn of Higher Prices and Service Decline
Trump Deploys 'Invisible' US Submarines Off Russian Coast After Medvedev’s Warnings
Netherlands Deploys Patriot, NASAMS Air Defense Systems and Drones Countermeasures to Poland
Now reading
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Asia
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
World
Donald Trump: Putin Called US 'Hottest Country in the World'
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
World
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Popular
Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that many residents of Odessa and Mykolaiv want to connect their future with Russia, despite pressure and threats against them

Russia Prepares to Annex Odessa and Mykolaiv Russia
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Iran Receives First New Fighter Jets in 30 Years as Russia Delivers MiG-29s
Russian Experts Admit Tomahawk Cruise Missile Difficult Target for Air Defense Systems
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Poland Elite Pushes for War With Russia Despite Public Resistance Lyuba Lulko Global Markets React as US Government Shuts Down: Gold Hits Historic Peak Andrey Mihayloff Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan Petr Ermilin
Europe Freezes Military Aid Funding for Ukraine
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
Russian Intelligence: Ukraine and Poland Preparing False-Flag Operation Against Russia and Belarus
Russian Intelligence: Ukraine and Poland Preparing False-Flag Operation Against Russia and Belarus
Last materials
Global Markets React as US Government Shuts Down: Gold Hits Historic Peak
Russia’s Iskander-M Missile Destroys Dozens of Ukrainian Trucks Loaded with Kamikaze Drones
Captured Soviet MiG-25 to Be Displayed in US Air Force Museum
Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan
Telegram Founder Durov: Poisoning Attempt, French Spies, and No Pornography
Kyrgyzstan Considers Death Penalty for Child Rape and Murder Cases
Russian Cars for Russian Taxis Law: Drivers Warn of Higher Prices and Service Decline
Trump Deploys 'Invisible' US Submarines Off Russian Coast After Medvedev’s Warnings
Netherlands Deploys Patriot, NASAMS Air Defense Systems and Drones Countermeasures to Poland
Pete Hegseth: No More Dudes in Dresses, No More Women, We are Done with That S**t
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.