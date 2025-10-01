Taliban Reject Trump’s Demands as Russia and China Warn Against US Presence in Afghanistan

Donald Trump’s push to retake Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase has drawn sharp warnings from the Taliban, Russia, and China, with fears that the move could spark a wider geopolitical conflict.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by POA(Phot) Tony Leather is licensed under OGL v1.0 Aircrew from a CH47 Chinook Helicopter, part of 27 Squadron RAF currently operating at Bagram Airbase, Afghanistan. 06-05-2002. MOD 45140352

Russia and China Vow to Block Trump’s Plans

Military analyst and editor of The Long War Journal Bill Roggio warned that Moscow and Beijing would do everything possible to derail Washington’s efforts to reclaim the Bagram airbase. Speaking to Fox News, he suggested that if the Taliban even considered allowing the US to return, Russia and China would support local resistance to block it.

“Suppose the Trump administration persuades the Taliban to let the US back into Bagram. The Russians and Chinese will fight back, supporting local resistance,” — Bill Roggio, US military analyst.

US Seeks Return to Key Afghan Base

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that the Trump administration was negotiating with the Taliban for a limited US military presence at the former Soviet-built airbase near Kabul. The base, once one of NATO’s most important strategic hubs, became a symbol of US involvement in the region after 2001.

Trump Ties Bagram to China’s Nuclear Arsenal

Trump argued that abandoning Bagram contradicted the 2020 Doha Agreement with the Taliban. He emphasized the base’s proximity to China, claiming it was “an hour away from where they produce nuclear weapons.” However, open-source data show no nuclear facilities near the Afghan-Chinese border. Analysts suggest he may have been referring to China’s Lop Nur nuclear test and missile base in Xinjiang.

Taliban Rejects Trump’s Demands

The Taliban leadership firmly rejected Trump’s proposal. In an interview with Al Arabiya, government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid declared that the group would not allow “even an inch of Afghan land” to be ceded to the US. He emphasized that Bagram was no different from any other part of Afghanistan’s sovereign territory.

“Bagram is part of Afghan territory. We will never agree to any deal or to handing over even a single inch of our land,” — Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban spokesman.

Regional Backlash and Geopolitical Stakes

The South China Morning Post reported that China, Russia, Iran, and Pakistan have united in opposition to any US military return to Afghanistan, framing it as a violation of Afghan sovereignty and a threat to Beijing’s influence. Experts note that the reopening of Bagram could intensify tensions, especially due to its proximity to sensitive Chinese facilities.

Meanwhile, Trump warned Kabul that “bad things” would happen if the Taliban refused to hand over control of Bagram. The airbase, originally built by the Soviet Union in the 1950s, has once again become a focal point of great power rivalry in Central Asia.