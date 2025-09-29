World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up

World » Americas

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered nearly 800 generals, admirals, and their senior advisors to report to a meeting at Quantico, Virginia, breaking Pentagon traditions and sparking speculation of a major power shift. Analysts call it one of the most unusual moves in recent US military history.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by La Citta Vita, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game' for the US Military

The meeting, set for October 30, is officially linked to sweeping downsizing. According to The Hill, Hegseth has directed a 20% reduction in general officer positions as part of force restructuring. Yet, the mass summons has raised alarm. A Pentagon insider told the Washington Post: Are we really pulling every general and lieutenant general out of the Pacific right now? This feels strange.

Some officials jokingly call the move “Squid Games” for the Pentagon’s top brass.

From Europe to Western Hemisphere

Former US Army Europe commander Ben Hodges suggested the agenda could include a strategic pivot from Europe to the Western Hemisphere. He noted rising talk in Washington about focusing resources on borders, the Panama Canal, Greenland, and Venezuela. Hodges linked this shift to President Trump’s claim that Russia is a “paper tiger” and Ukraine can prevail, implying US forces may soon withdraw from Europe.

Tensions with Venezuela are escalating, as Washington accuses Caracas of drug trafficking. US forces recently bombed four vessels in the Caribbean, three allegedly Venezuelan.

Rumors of Coup and Loyalty Tests

Social media is abuzz with speculation that Hegseth will use the meeting to frame the current moment as decisive in a battle against the “deep state,” following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Theories suggest he may ask officers to pledge loyalty to Trump, in preparation for possible martial law and crackdowns on Democratic leaders.

Sources speculate about a scenario where Trump seizes control of “blue state” governments, arrests congressional Democrats, and triggers a counter-coup attempt, with uncertain military allegiances.

Pentagon Purges Continue

Since Trump’s return to power, Hegseth has been spearheading purges inside the Pentagon. Early dismissals targeted officers seen as disloyal, women in senior command, and those aligned with diversity and inclusion policies. In May, he ordered a 20% cut in general and flag officers, followed by an additional 10% and similar reductions in the National Guard’s top brass.

Notable dismissals include:

  • General Charles Brown, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff;
  • Admiral Linda Fagan of the Coast Guard;
  • Admiral Lisa Franchetti, former Chief of Naval Operations;
  • General James Slife, Deputy Chief of the Air Force.
“We will fight with everything we have, if necessary,” said a senior Trump ally, hinting that the Pentagon shake-up may be only the beginning.

