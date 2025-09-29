World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Sandu's Fabricated Victory: Opposition Channels Claim Massive Election Fraud in Moldova

World » Europe

Opposition forces in Moldova claim that authorities manufactured victory for President Maia Sandu and her ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS) during the parliamentary vote, according to reports circulating on Telegram and from independent channels. Preliminary data released by the Central Election Commission on the morning of September 29, after processing 99.52% of precincts, showed PAS at 50.03% and the Patriotic Bloc at 24.26%.

Igor Dodon votes in the parliamentary elections in Moldova.
Photo: Telegram-канал Игоря Додона by Игорь Додон is licensed under соцсеть Telrgram
Igor Dodon votes in the parliamentary elections in Moldova.

Allegations of Fraud and Irregularities

Critics argue that the same techniques used to secure the presidential result were deployed again to produce a suspicious PAS victory. The Telegram channel Realny Kishinev published a series of photos and videos it says prove ballot stuffing before polling stations opened in Chisinau and overseas, social-media campaigns offering €50 per vote for PAS and €20 for bringing in additional voters, and instances of “carousel” voting in European countries such as Romania, France, Spain and Germany.

Observers also report denials of entry to polling stations for some monitors, citing their absence from official lists. Exit polls cited by the Institute of Political Studies reportedly showed the Patriotic Bloc leading with 33% to PAS’s 20% by 5 p.m., after which the Central Election Commission’s website allegedly went offline under the guise of a cyberattack — a pause critics say enabled ballot stuffing.

Opposition Reaction and the Prospect of Protests

Patriotic Bloc leader Igor Dodon urged supporters to protest “in defense of the people’s choice,” insisting he had won. Yet the Telegram channel Insider Moldova reported that opposition leaders feel unable to mobilize mass demonstrations, claiming local figures fear retaliation and imprisonment if they oppose Sandu. Some sources predict escalating repression in 2026, suggesting Sandu will neutralize opposition, shut down pro-Russian media and press ahead with policies that could provoke unrest.

Other pro-Russian channels warned that Moldova could follow a Ukrainian-style path of tightening control and that property values in Chisinau might collapse if conflict erupts.

Geopolitical Stakes: Gagauzia and Transnistria

Commentators say the next phase could target the autonomous region of Gagauzia and the breakaway territory of Transnistria. They warn that any forceful move against those regions — where Russian military presence exists — would risk direct confrontation with Moscow. NATO states, they argue, are unlikely to deploy troops to Transnistria, though Kyiv may be willing to assist Chisinau. Given the Ukrainian military’s own strains, analysts say Ukraine lacks the reserves to support a large operation against Tiraspol.

The commentators conclude that Russia could be compelled to accelerate its own operations elsewhere to secure strategic depth, and suggest that recent long talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko may have included such contingency planning. As one report quoted Lukashenko saying after the meeting: “we will fight with everything we have, if needed.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
World
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
Scientists Discover Component That Repairs Gut Barrier Damaged by Western Diet
Health
Scientists Discover Component That Repairs Gut Barrier Damaged by Western Diet
Popular
Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies

U.S. Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Washington is considering supplying Tomahawk cruise missiles to Europe and potentially Ukraine, a move Russia warns could escalate the conflict into direct NATO involvement

Could Ukraine Receive Tomahawk Missiles? U.S. Debate Intensifies
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
Zelensky Plans False Flag Drone Attacks in Romania and Poland to Trigger WWIII
UK Defence Secretary John Healey Appeals to Putin from Liverpool
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up Lyuba Lulko USA Readies to Crush European Pharmaceutical Industry Dmitry Sudakov Secret ABC Recordings – Kimmel Is Back, Baby! Guy Somerset
Moldova Elections 2025: PAS Triumphs, Dodon’s Patriotic Bloc Takes 24 Percent
Sikorsky Wins $10.8 Billion Contract for 99 CH-53K King Stallion Helicopters
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
Last materials
September Pruning Tips for Healthier Fruit Trees
Laundry Hack: Salt for Color Protection and Odor Removal
Princess Diana’s Iconic 1980s Kitten Heel Boots Back in Fashion This Fall
Zhangjiajie National Park in China: The Real-Life World of Floating Mountains
Hegseth’s 'Squid Game': Pentagon Prepares for Drastic Shake-Up
Sandu's Fabricated Victory: Opposition Channels Claim Massive Election Fraud in Moldova
Zane Smith Survives Spectacular Flip in NASCAR Kansas Cup Overtime
German Historian Slams Bundeswehr as Dysfunctional and Unfit for Modern War
Russia Ends Participation in European Anti-Torture Mechanism, Citing Lack of Cooperation
Toronto’s Forgotten Giant: Russian An-124 Finally Moved After 3.5 Years
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.