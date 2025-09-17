World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions

World » Europe

Switzerland significantly increased its imports of Russian-origin gold in the first half of this year, despite the ongoing sanctions regime. According to UN Comtrade data cited by RIA Novosti, Swiss purchases of the precious metal almost doubled compared to the same period last year.

Gold bullion
Photo: pixabay by Стивбидмид, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Gold bullion

The rise is striking given that in August 2022 Switzerland formally joined the European embargo on Russian gold. However, the sanctions included exceptions: gold that had left Russia before the restrictions came into effect was not subject to the ban. This legal loophole allowed Swiss companies to continue imports via third countries or from stocks already stored abroad, keeping trade flows alive in an altered form.

In the first six months of the year, Switzerland imported 10.2 tonnes of Russian gold worth around $934.7 million. In physical terms, this marked a 50 percent increase year-on-year, while the value doubled, reflecting both higher prices and increased demand.

For Russia, gold remains one of the most vital sources of foreign currency earnings, especially as revenues from hydrocarbons decline and access to Western capital markets is restricted. For Switzerland, gold plays a strategic role due to its status as the world’s leading hub for refining and processing precious metals. Swiss refineries handle a large share of the global gold trade, making supply continuity critical.

Switzerland’s Global Gold Network

Overall, Switzerland imported gold worth more than $95.1 billion in the first half of the year, almost double the level of the previous year. This surge reflects both rising gold prices and growing investor demand for safe-haven assets amid geopolitical and economic instability.

The top suppliers to Switzerland were the United States ($19.2 billion), the United Arab Emirates ($17.6 billion), Canada ($4.5 billion), Australia ($4.4 billion), and Uzbekistan ($4.3 billion). This diversified import structure underscores Switzerland’s efforts to maintain stable supply chains despite shifting political pressures.

While Western nations emphasize strict enforcement of sanctions aimed at cutting Russia’s export revenues, the realities of global trade and re-export channels make absolute bans difficult. For Switzerland, the approach is pragmatic: maintaining its role as the world’s largest refining hub outweighs the risks of restricting access to Russian-origin supplies.

Given gold’s liquidity and universal appeal, Swiss companies remain eager to secure access to the widest possible range of sources, ensuring their competitive edge on the global market.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Alexander Ovechkin Celebrates 40th Birthday with Family in Washington
Scientists Confirm Nanoplastic Can Enter Edible Parts of Crops
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Brussels Considers Two Mechanisms to Channel Frozen Russian Assets Into Ukraine’s Recovery
Left-Handed People May Have Higher Risk of Certain Mental Disorders
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Croatian Authorities Expel Russian Wrestler Emin Sefershaev Before World Championships
Now reading
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
World
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
Video: Arctic Researchers Save Baby Emperor Penguin from Death
Society
Video: Arctic Researchers Save Baby Emperor Penguin from Death
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Russia
Russia Formally Withdraws from European Convention Against Torture
Popular
Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas

Russian pilots used a FAB-3000 aerial bomb with a glide kit to strike a temporary deployment point of Ukrainian forces in Konstantinovka, according to newly released footage

Video Shows FAB-3000 Bomb Striking Ukrainian Armed Forces in Donbas
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
Russia Fires Zircon Hypersonic Missile During Zapad-2025 Drills Near NATO Borders
Russian President Putin Appears Armed and Camouflaged at Zapad-2025 Military Drills
Polish F-16 Accidentally Hits House With US Missile During Drone Interception Attempt
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions Oleg Artyukov Gaza Under Siege: Ground Invasion, Massive Civilian Toll and Possible Deportations Andrey Mihayloff Forgotten Soviet-French Fire Truck: The Story of the Unique VMA-30 Prototype Sergey Mileshkin
Lavrov: Russia No Longer Sees Unfriendly States, Only Unfriendly Governments
Russia’s Nuclear Cruiser Completes First Stage of Sea Trials After 26-Year Overhaul
Killer Whales Sink Yacht off Portugal
Killer Whales Sink Yacht off Portugal
Last materials
Switzerland Doubles Imports of Russian Gold Despite EU Sanctions
European Union Starts Playing Dangerous Game with Trump and China
Longtime Putin Ally Dmitry Kozak Steps Down from Kremlin Post
Alexander Ovechkin Celebrates 40th Birthday with Family in Washington
Scientists Confirm Nanoplastic Can Enter Edible Parts of Crops
Melania Trump Sparks Debate in Britain With Burberry Coat and Dior Boots
Silent Fiber-Optic Drones: Ukraine’s New Weapon Raises Fears in Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk
Brussels Considers Two Mechanisms to Channel Frozen Russian Assets Into Ukraine’s Recovery
Left-Handed People May Have Higher Risk of Certain Mental Disorders
Corruption Scandal and Gaza Policy Spark Calls to Oust Ursula von der Leyen
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.