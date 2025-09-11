World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko

World » Europe

The United States has eased sanctions on Belarus, allowing the national carrier Belavia to service its Boeing aircraft and purchase spare parts, after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered the release of 52 prisoners, including prominent opposition figures and foreign nationals.

Minsk, Belarus
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Zedlik, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Minsk, Belarus

Belavia Back in Business After Sanctions Relief

According to the US Embassy in Lithuania, the sanctions rollback enables Belavia to resume vital maintenance of its Boeing fleet. Washington’s decision followed Minsk’s release of 52 convicts, among them 14 foreign citizens from Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Notably, former presidential candidate Nikolai Statkevich and philosopher Vladimir Matskevich were also freed.

Western restrictions against Belarus intensified after the contested 2020 presidential election and subsequent protests. The European Union sanctioned Belavia in 2021, followed by the United States in 2023. Minsk’s attempts to challenge these measures proved unsuccessful.

Trump’s Envoy in Minsk and a Letter to Lukashenko

The Polish daily Rzeczpospolita reported that sanctions relief was part of Lukashenko’s conditions for prisoner amnesty. Ahead of the pardons, US presidential envoy John Cole arrived in Minsk to deliver a personal letter from Donald Trump. In it, Trump congratulated Lukashenko on his 71st birthday, wishing him health and prosperity.

Cole later announced Washington’s intention to reopen its embassy in Minsk, though no dates were specified. The US State Department suspended operations there after the start of Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine. This marked Cole’s second visit in 2025, following a June trip with US diplomat Kellogg, which was seen as an effort to accelerate peace talks on Ukraine. That earlier visit led to the release of 14 Belarusian prisoners, including opposition blogger Sergei Tikhanovsky, husband of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Strategic Reset and Pressure on Russia

Analysts argue that the US sees Belarus as a useful intermediary in influencing Russia, given Lukashenko’s close ties with President Vladimir Putin. According to researcher Pavel Koshkin of ISKRAN, Trump’s administration views this moment as an opportunity for “psychological pressure” on Moscow, mirroring Russia’s outreach to Cuba and Latin America.

Mark Episkopos of the Quincy Institute advanced a similar argument in his June article for The National Interest, suggesting that normalizing relations with Belarus would strengthen security in Eastern Europe while the US pivots toward Asia. He criticized the West’s post-2020 “autopilot” policy of maximum pressure, which, he argued, only drove Belarus further into import substitution and estrangement from the West.

Pragmatism and Trump’s Personal Style

Experts note that Washington and Minsk briefly aligned during Trump’s first term, when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Belarus. Back then, Lukashenko sought ways to lessen dependence on Russia, while the West aimed to pull Belarus closer to Europe. But after 2020, the West’s preference shifted toward Belarus without Lukashenko. Today, US strategists appear to accept him as a pragmatic partner.

In Moscow, such US-Belarus contacts are unlikely to provoke open criticism. Analysts expect Russia to frame them as signs of overcoming “old prejudices,” while quietly monitoring Minsk’s commitment to integration with Russia. Sanctions relief, from Moscow’s perspective, is also beneficial if it eases economic pressure on an ally.

According to Koshkin, Trump’s outreach may also carry a personal dimension: “He enjoys showcasing his ability to deal with so-called ‘bad guys’—a way to assert himself and project toughness.” Researcher Nikolai Silaev agrees, noting that Trump’s foreign policy appears comfortable engaging with leaders the West brands as autocrats.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
World
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Popular
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland

The Kremlin says it received no official requests from Poland regarding drones that violated Polish airspace, redirecting the issue to Russia’s Defense Ministry as Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation.

Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal Lyuba Lulko Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence Andrey Mihayloff
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Last materials
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles
Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Airport to Welcome First Regular Flight on September 17
Precious Metal Rally: Gold Eyes Historic $4,200 High
Sea Buckthorn Tea with Cinnamon: A Flavorful and Healthy Beverage
Air Travel with In-Flight Connectivity: Free Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet
Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence
Perseverance Rover Finds Promising Signs of Life on Mars
US Plans Embassy Return to Minsk as Belarus Releases Dozens of Prisoners
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.