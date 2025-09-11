World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Anton Kulikov

Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence

World » Europe

European energy policy in recent years has become increasingly shaped by geopolitics rather than pure economic logic. Following the sharp reduction of Russian gas imports in 2022 and the declared goal of phasing them out entirely by 2027, the European Union now faces a new dilemma: reducing dependence on one major supplier almost inevitably leads to deeper reliance on another.

Natural gas extraction platform
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Floydrosebridge, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Natural gas extraction platform

Today, that supplier is the United States, which has rapidly filled the vacuum on the European market. According to industry statistics, in the first half of this year, liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports into Europe rose by 25 percent compared with the same period last year, reaching a record 92 billion cubic meters. More than half of this volume—about 55 percent—came from the U.S. Russia, despite political statements about a full energy embargo, still ranked second with 14 percent.

U.S. LNG Dominates Europe’s Market

This dynamic shows that the replacement of Russian pipeline gas is happening mainly through U.S. LNG. The structure of dependency has not disappeared; it has merely transformed. EU officials openly stress their readiness to deepen energy cooperation with the U.S., presenting it as a matter of security. In reality, however, Europe is swapping one monopoly for another.

Analysts at Reuters forecast that if current trends continue, the U.S. share of European LNG imports could reach 70 percent. Should an additional 16 billion cubic meters now supplied through the TurkStream pipeline be substituted, that figure would surpass 80 percent—the highest concentration of gas imports in EU history.

Economic and Strategic Risks for the EU

Even at these levels, the numbers do not tell the full story, since Europe also relies on pipeline deliveries from Norway, Azerbaijan, and North Africa. In total, American gas could account for around 23 percent of Europe’s overall imports. By comparison, before 2022, Russia supplied roughly 40 percent of all EU gas imports.

This raises serious concerns. First, heavy reliance on one source reduces flexibility and leaves Europe vulnerable to both price volatility and political leverage. Second, U.S. LNG logistics—liquefaction, tanker transport, and regasification—make it significantly more expensive than Russian pipeline gas. While Europe was willing to pay a premium during the 2022 energy crisis, long-term costs could undermine industrial competitiveness. Third, the EU’s proclaimed goal of energy independence appears increasingly hollow. Instead of building resilience through renewables, Europe risks replacing one dependency with another.

Thus, the EU’s current policy may solve short-term challenges but at the price of creating long-term risks. While dependence on American LNG may seem secure under transatlantic alliances, it leaves Europe with far less room for maneuver in its energy future.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
World
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
World
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Admiral Kuznetsov Could Earn Russia Billions if Saved from Scrapping
World
Admiral Kuznetsov Could Earn Russia Billions if Saved from Scrapping
Popular
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland

The Kremlin says it received no official requests from Poland regarding drones that violated Polish airspace, redirecting the issue to Russia’s Defense Ministry as Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation.

Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal Lyuba Lulko Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence Andrey Mihayloff
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Last materials
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles
Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Airport to Welcome First Regular Flight on September 17
Precious Metal Rally: Gold Eyes Historic $4,200 High
Sea Buckthorn Tea with Cinnamon: A Flavorful and Healthy Beverage
Air Travel with In-Flight Connectivity: Free Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet
Charlie Kirk Publicly Executed for His Ideas and Influence
Perseverance Rover Finds Promising Signs of Life on Mars
US Plans Embassy Return to Minsk as Belarus Releases Dozens of Prisoners
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.