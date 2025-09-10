World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation

World » Asia

Facts surrounding the alleged Israeli airstrike on the headquarters of Hamas political negotiators in Doha, Qatar, suggest possible coordination between Israel, the US, and Qatar.

F-16 aircraft
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tomás Del Coro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
F-16 aircraft

According to Israeli sources, 15 fighter jets carried out more than ten airstrikes on the target, hitting it within seconds of each other. The air defense systems—American Patriot PAC-3 and Norwegian NASAMS—protecting the Al-Udeid headquarters and a base with 10,000 personnel reportedly failed to respond. These systems are operated by US specialists. Additionally, the Qatari Air Force, integrated into the air defense network and equipped with Rafale jets armed with BVRAAM Meteor missiles, Typhoon multi-role fighters, and F-15QA aircraft with advanced avionics and long-range weaponry, did not intervene. Earlier, in June, these systems successfully intercepted Iranian missiles.

Logistics and Aircraft Support

Monitoring data indicates that American and British aerial refueling tankers were active over Doha during the strike. The distance from Israel to Doha is approximately 2,200 km, roughly the maximum range of Israel’s F-35 strike aircraft, which suggests that the jets were refueled mid-air for their return journey.

Impact on Civilian Operations

Qatar Airways, headquartered at Hamad International Airport in southern Doha, confirmed that the incident did not affect commercial flight operations. The fact that the airline was unconcerned suggests prior knowledge of the operation.

Casualties and Political Implications

Hamas stated that while the strike did not eliminate its negotiating team, six people, including the director of the movement’s office in Doha, were killed. Israeli sources report that Egypt will assume a leading role in future negotiations, raising questions about the future of Gaza amid a perceived lack of intervention from the Arab and Muslim world.

Geopolitical Analysis

Observers suggest that the operation was pre-planned in coordination with Israel, the US, and Qatar. Former US President Donald Trump expressed regret over the "accident," calling it a one-off event, though analysts argue it demonstrates a deliberate trap targeting Hamas negotiators. The incident underscores that in international diplomacy, particularly regarding Gaza and broader regional security, reliance on promises or intermediaries may be limited, highlighting the continuing importance of military readiness.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
World
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Europe
Russia Will Not Seek Revenge Against the West but Demands New Rules for Cooperation
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
World
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Popular
Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building

Video footage allegedly shows the Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s government building, combining an air-launched projectile with a Patriot system salvo near the Dnipro river

Ex-Wagner Fighter Posts Footage of Missile Hitting Ukraine Government Building
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Ukraine Loses Element of One of World’s Most Powerful Air Defense Systems
Maduro: Third World War Already Underway, US Targeting Venezuela
Israel’s Covert Operation in Doha Hits Top Hamas Leaders at Qatar's Silent Consent
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation Lyuba Lulko From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take Evgeniya Petrova The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue Amyra El-Khalili
'If Moscow Falls, Beijing Won’t Hold': Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s Prediction Revisited
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Last materials
China Prepares Bold Asteroid Deflection Mission to Showcase Planetary Defense Technology
Trump’s Stablecoin Gamble: US to Shift Its $35 Trillion Debt Into Crypto?
Compost: The Free Fertilizer That Transforms Your Garden
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Russian Football Star Fedor Smolov Faces Criminal Case After Cafe Brawl in Moscow
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
The Zionist Attack on Qatar: Proof of Fear of Dialogue
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.