Israel Strikes Hamas Leadership in Doha, Shatters Qatar's Sovereignty

Israel's September 9 strike on Hamas leadership in Doha marked a dramatic escalation in the regional conflict. Analysts note that while the attack constitutes a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, power and strength command respect in the Middle East—suggesting Israel is prepared to pursue its campaign to the end.

Photo: https://www.idf.il/אתרים/פיקוד-המרכז/2021/פיגוע-צפון-השומרון-ירי-חומש-יהודה-ושומרון/ by IDF Spokesperson's Unit photographer, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ IDF

A Retaliation for Jerusalem Attack

The elimination of senior Hamas figures came just minutes after the group officially claimed responsibility for a deadly terrorist attack in Jerusalem that left six people dead. For many, the strike on Doha was a forceful act of retribution. A key question now is whether Qatar was forewarned.

Qatar’s Condemnation and Diplomatic Fallout

Official Doha condemned the attack as a violation of international law and confirmed that an investigation would follow. Analysts caution that such actions damage ongoing negotiations and peace efforts. Qatar has since suspended its role as mediator in Israel-Hamas talks “until further notice.”

Conflicting Reports on Hamas Casualties

According to Al Jazeera, the strike killed Hammam al-Hayya, the son of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya, along with his office manager, Jihad Lawad. Senior Hamas official Suheil al-Hindi stated that the leadership survived. However, Al Arabiya initially reported the deaths of Khalil al-Hayya and political bureau chief Khaled Mashal, claims denied by Hamas sources cited by Reuters and Al Jazeera.

Al-Hindi claimed the meeting targeted in Doha was convened to discuss peace proposals, accusing Washington of bearing responsibility. The Jerusalem Post reported that Israel informed U.S. officials of the operation, but Axios cited an American official saying the notification came only after the strike had begun.

Khalil al-Hayya has suffered repeated personal losses in Israeli operations: seven family members in 2007, his son Hamza in 2008, and another son, daughter-in-law, and two grandchildren in 2014.

Details of Summit of Fire Operation

Israeli military sources said around 15 fighter jets carried out the Doha strike, dropping more than ten bombs on a single target with in-air refueling due to the 1,800-kilometer distance. Drones were also reportedly involved. The operation, code-named Summit of Fire, had been planned for months. Military sources confirmed the primary targets included Khaled Mashal and Khalil al-Hayya.

Israel’s Justification and Strategic Goals

The IDF declared that the decision to strike Hamas leaders followed the Jerusalem attack. A senior military spokesperson described the operation as a “brilliant and powerful” move directed by the Prime Minister and Defense Minister, designed to deliver justice for the October 7 massacre, reinforce Israel’s deterrence, and potentially end the war on Israel’s terms—securing the release of hostages and disarming Hamas.

“This is also a message to Gaza’s residents: the time has come to rise against a weakened Hamas and act to end the war,” the spokesperson added.