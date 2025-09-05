Russia Becomes USA's Unexpected Food Supplier as Trump Faces Bird Flu Egg Crisis

For the first time in modern history, the United States imported chicken eggs from Russia in July, according to official American government statistics reported by RIA Novosti. The unusual trade move highlights the shifting dynamics of global agricultural markets.

Bird Flu Crisis Forces US to Look Abroad

The US market has been under heavy pressure since early 2023, when a severe outbreak of avian influenza struck major poultry regions, forcing mass culling and reducing domestic production. The result was a sharp decline in output and soaring retail prices, making eggs one of the most inflation-sensitive products in the American diet.

Despite some price stabilization later in the year, eggs in July still cost 16.4 percent more than a year earlier, signaling an incomplete recovery and ongoing shortages.

Russia Steps In as a New Supplier

In response, US importers expanded their search for new suppliers. In a historic first, Russia exported fresh chicken eggs to the United States worth $455,000 in July. Records show that such shipments have not occurred since at least the early 1990s, making the deal a milestone in agricultural trade between the two countries.

Opposite Market Trends in Russia

While the US struggled with shortages, Russia faced the opposite problem. In 2023, domestic production of eggs grew sharply thanks to expanded agribusiness capacity and favorable market conditions in prior years. By mid-summer, however, oversupply led to falling prices. In July, the average price for a dozen eggs dropped to just 83.2 rubles, the lowest of the year. Producers often sold below cost, leaving them vulnerable and eager for export opportunities.

The US market thus became an attractive outlet, offering Russian producers access to higher-value buyers abroad.

Global Egg Imports on the Rise

In July, total US egg imports reached $16.5 million. Brazil dominated with $8.8 million in exports, followed by Mexico with $3.9 million and India with $933,000. Russia and Saudi Arabia entered the list with relatively small amounts—$455,000 and $518,000 respectively—but their presence reflects growing diversification.

Economic Pragmatism Over Politics

This development underscores several broader trends: the growing flexibility of global agricultural markets, the decisive role of epidemics and climate in shaping food security, and the ability of economic pragmatism to prevail over political contradictions. While Washington and Moscow remain at odds in many spheres, eggs have proven to be a rare area where necessity overrides rivalry.

If shipments continue, Russia may find a stable new outlet for its surplus, while the US can ease consumer pressure by securing additional supply. What began as a crisis measure could quietly evolve into a lasting trade link between two unlikely partners.