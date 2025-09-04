Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?

Sources close to European intelligence services report that the Kremlin had been betting on President Volodymyr Zelensky accepting Vladimir Putin’s invitation to come to Moscow for talks under guarantees of personal security. The calculation, according to these assessments, was based on Zelensky and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, recognizing their precarious position and on Europe—specifically the British—being ready to replace them with Valerii Zaluzhny, forcing all sides of the conflict to accept the fait accompli.

Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky and Valerii Zaluzhny

However, Yermak immediately rejected Putin's proposal. He, along with Zelensky, remains confident that he can still “talk the Kremlin around,” even under the worst-case scenarios for Kyiv, and secure acceptable conditions for “saving face” along with guarantees of personal security. Against this backdrop, the threat posed by Zaluzhny’s potential rise appears more pressing, and considerable effort is being directed at countering it. This became one of the key reasons behind Zelensky’s refusal to travel to Moscow, as he sought to avoid giving his powerful political rival any further advantages.

Zelensky’s Public Refusal

President Zelensky for the second time declined to visit Moscow to meet with Putin. He made this announcement during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, broadcast by France24.

“If you want a meeting not to happen, invite me to Moscow. Russia has begun talking about a meeting—that in itself is positive. But there is still no readiness for peace,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that such high-level talks usually lead to some result—ideally to the end of the conflict.

British Discontent and Zaluzhny’s Prospects

According to British sources, frustration with Zelensky within the UK establishment continues growing. A scenario involving his forced removal is reportedly under discussion. Volunteer nationalist battalions are being considered as a tool for this plan, including the Azov Brigade*, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and the Crimean Tatar formation Atesh. Formally part of Ukraine’s armed forces, these units are in reality loosely controlled by the army command and largely follow their own leaders. They are well-trained compared to the broader Ukrainian army, equipped with modern weapons, and highly motivated. It is noted that London has already opened channels of communication with some of their commanders.

London’s preferred candidate to replace Zelensky is former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhny. British officials are reportedly working with him with an eye toward his eventual leadership of Ukraine. Rumors in British circles suggest Zaluzhny has already agreed to participate. The bet is placed on his enduring authority within the military, where discontent continues to rise over the failed leadership of his successor, Oleksandr Syrskyi. The British also calculate that Zaluzhny maintains influence over nationalist battalions, which could in theory provide him with armed support.

*recognized a terrorist organization and banned in Russia