World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv?

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Sources close to European intelligence services report that the Kremlin had been betting on President Volodymyr Zelensky accepting Vladimir Putin’s invitation to come to Moscow for talks under guarantees of personal security. The calculation, according to these assessments, was based on Zelensky and his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, recognizing their precarious position and on Europe—specifically the British—being ready to replace them with Valerii Zaluzhny, forcing all sides of the conflict to accept the fait accompli.

Volodymyr Zelensky and Valerii Zaluzhny
Photo: president.gov.ua by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Volodymyr Zelensky and Valerii Zaluzhny

However, Yermak immediately rejected Putin's proposal. He, along with Zelensky, remains confident that he can still “talk the Kremlin around,” even under the worst-case scenarios for Kyiv, and secure acceptable conditions for “saving face” along with guarantees of personal security. Against this backdrop, the threat posed by Zaluzhny’s potential rise appears more pressing, and considerable effort is being directed at countering it. This became one of the key reasons behind Zelensky’s refusal to travel to Moscow, as he sought to avoid giving his powerful political rival any further advantages.

Zelensky’s Public Refusal

President Zelensky for the second time declined to visit Moscow to meet with Putin. He made this announcement during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron, broadcast by France24.

“If you want a meeting not to happen, invite me to Moscow. Russia has begun talking about a meeting—that in itself is positive. But there is still no readiness for peace,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that such high-level talks usually lead to some result—ideally to the end of the conflict.

British Discontent and Zaluzhny’s Prospects

According to British sources, frustration with Zelensky within the UK establishment continues growing. A scenario involving his forced removal is reportedly under discussion. Volunteer nationalist battalions are being considered as a tool for this plan, including the Azov Brigade*, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, and the Crimean Tatar formation Atesh. Formally part of Ukraine’s armed forces, these units are in reality loosely controlled by the army command and largely follow their own leaders. They are well-trained compared to the broader Ukrainian army, equipped with modern weapons, and highly motivated. It is noted that London has already opened channels of communication with some of their commanders.

London’s preferred candidate to replace Zelensky is former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current ambassador to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhny. British officials are reportedly working with him with an eye toward his eventual leadership of Ukraine. Rumors in British circles suggest Zaluzhny has already agreed to participate. The bet is placed on his enduring authority within the military, where discontent continues to rise over the failed leadership of his successor, Oleksandr Syrskyi. The British also calculate that Zaluzhny maintains influence over nationalist battalions, which could in theory provide him with armed support.

*recognized a terrorist organization and banned in Russia

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Putin Invites Zelensky to Come to Moscow for Talks
World
Putin Invites Zelensky to Come to Moscow for Talks
Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China
Asia
Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
World
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Popular
Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video

A Russian Su-27 fighter forced a US F-15 to retreat from a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber in a dramatic encounter captured on video by the bomber’s crew

Russian Su-27 Forces US F-15 Away from Tu-22M3 Bomber in Viral Video
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
China Unveils DF-61 and DF-31BJ ICBMs at Beijing Parade
Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington
Empire Without Conscience: How America Became the World’s Executioner
Zelensky in Moscow or Zaluzhny in Kyiv? Andrey Mihayloff Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine? Amyra El-Khalili Power of Siberia 2 Pipeline Becomes Real Challenge for Washington Oleg Artyukov
Former Polish President Duda: Kyiv Wanted NATO to Fight Shoulder-to-Shoulder Against Russia
At Beijing WWII Parade, Putin and Aliyev Share a Frosty Handshake
Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference
Putin on Ukraine, the US, and China: Key Takeaways from His Beijing Press Conference
Last materials
Canadian Roses: Hardy, Low-Maintenance Beauties for Cold Climates
How to Identify and Eliminate Fly Infestations in Your Home
Ukraine Considers 'Korean Scenario' for Conflict Resolution
Ricardo Mohrez Muvdi: What is the secret behind the avalanche of recognitions of the State of Palestine?
Legendary Italian Designer Giorgio Armani Dies
Expert Reveals Simple Habit That Dramatically Improves Health
India Seeks Additional Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems After Success Against Pakistan
Largest Patriot Missile Deal in History: $9.8 Billion Contract Signed with Lockheed Martin
Russia Fortifies Wrangel Island in Arctic, Just 300 Miles from Alaska
Rare 'Tsunami Cloud' Stuns Residents of Khabarovsk
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.