Putin Sums up Results of His Visit to China

President Vladimir Putin described the results of his four-day visit to China as “highly positive,” emphasizing both bilateral and multilateral discussions. Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Putin underlined that the documents signed during the visit were “aimed at the future.”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sergei Bobylev, RIA Novosti, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong Un

Talks with Xi Jinping and Gas Agreements

According to the Russian leader, the extended visit allowed him to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping multiple times in informal settings and discuss key issues. Analysts noted that one of the most important outcomes was the signing of new gas agreements, significantly expanding Russian energy supplies to China.

Witkoff as Direct Channel to Trump

Putin also praised U.S. special envoy Steven Witkoff, describing him as a reliable intermediary directly conveying the position of President Donald Trump to Moscow.

“I am absolutely convinced that Mr. Witkoff presents the position of the American president, not anyone else,” Putin said, noting this was also evident during the Anchorage summit.

He stressed that Witkoff communicates Washington’s stance “accurately and objectively,” adding that critics of his work simply oppose Trump’s peace-focused approach to Ukraine.

Russian Goals in Ukraine Supported by Military

Answering questions on the conflict, Putin stressed that participants in the military operation overwhelmingly support achieving Russia’s declared objectives in Ukraine.

“Better to reach these goals through peaceful means—we propose this to the other side—but we must see how events develop,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the work of Vladimir Medinsky, who led negotiations in Istanbul, but added that Russia is ready to raise the level of talks if necessary.

Kyiv Plugging Gaps in Defense

Discussing the situation on the battlefield, Putin noted that Ukrainian forces are attempting to “plug holes” in their defenses by redeploying units between critical sectors. He pointed out that Kyiv recently shifted its 95th brigade from the Sumy direction to another area, replacing it with less capable forces.

“They cannot mount large-scale offensive operations, only hold on to existing positions,” Putin said, while warning Russian troops against complacency.

Support for Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Proposal

Putin highlighted China’s new initiative on global governance, calling it “timely and positive.” He reaffirmed Russia’s support for Xi Jinping’s proposals, which aim to build a more effective and fair international system amid Western dominance.

“We listened closely to everything Mr. Xi Jinping proposed on creating a new, more functional global governance system. This is highly relevant at a time when some countries still seek to dictate terms in world affairs,” Putin stated.

Xi outlined five core principles: sovereign equality, adherence to international law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and focus on practical action. According to the Chinese leader, the role of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a positive driving force in global reform is growing.