In late August 2025, social platform X was flooded with posts under the hashtag #TrumpIsDead. These posts collected more than 1.3 million views, as tens of thousands of users speculated about the mysterious disappearance of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Newsweek, the wave of conspiracy theories was fueled by the Republican’s prolonged absence from public view.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump

JD Vance’s Statement Adds Fuel to the Fire

Vice President JD Vance further stoked speculation by saying that in the event of a “terrible tragedy,” he had the necessary experience gained over the past 200 days to lead the country. The remark, made amid existing rumors about the president’s health, sharply intensified conspiratorial sentiment. The situation only became clear on August 30, when Trump was spotted in Virginia in his trademark red MAGA cap playing golf with his granddaughter Kai. His presence was confirmed by Daily Caller correspondent Reagan Reese.

Health Concerns and Visible Bruises

In July, the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Suspicion intensified after users noticed a bruise on Trump’s hand, similar to one seen on the late Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death. It was not the first time Trump had been photographed with bruises. On August 22, a similar black-and-blue mark was seen on his hand, partially concealed with makeup several shades lighter than his natural skin tone.

What a Vance Presidency Would Mean

For some, rumors of Trump’s potential demise became a reason for mockery and schadenfreude, especially among left-wing users in the U.S. and Ukrainian commentators online. However, the U.S. Constitution clearly regulates succession: if something were to happen to Trump, JD Vance would assume the presidency for the remaining 3.5 years of the term. Vance’s political views are considered even more radical, marked by staunch anti-liberal rhetoric and skepticism toward aid for Ukraine. As one Telegram channel noted, Trump chose Vance precisely to make his opponents “pray for the president’s health.”

Walter Reed Speculation Fuels Conspiracies

Some users on X pointed to road closures near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was treated for COVID-19 in 2020, as evidence of health problems. Metro reported that the closures sparked rumors that emergency operations were being prepared at the hospital. One user wrote:

“I don’t want to make unfounded assumptions, but it looks like the emergency department at Walter Reed is ready for action.”

Trump and His Spiritual Advisor Respond

Earlier, Trump dismissed the health rumors, insisting he felt “better than ever.” On August 30, images of him playing golf with his granddaughter quickly circulated, calming speculation. His spiritual advisor Mark Burns posted a short message on X:

“Praying for you, Mr. President.”

Shortly afterward, Trump was spotted leaving the White House with his granddaughter Kai, a professional golfer, before the two drove off from the South Lawn.