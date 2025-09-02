World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View

World » Americas

In late August 2025, social platform X was flooded with posts under the hashtag #TrumpIsDead. These posts collected more than 1.3 million views, as tens of thousands of users speculated about the mysterious disappearance of U.S. President Donald Trump. According to Newsweek, the wave of conspiracy theories was fueled by the Republican’s prolonged absence from public view.

Donald Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House from Washington, DC, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Donald Trump

JD Vance’s Statement Adds Fuel to the Fire

Vice President JD Vance further stoked speculation by saying that in the event of a “terrible tragedy,” he had the necessary experience gained over the past 200 days to lead the country. The remark, made amid existing rumors about the president’s health, sharply intensified conspiratorial sentiment. The situation only became clear on August 30, when Trump was spotted in Virginia in his trademark red MAGA cap playing golf with his granddaughter Kai. His presence was confirmed by Daily Caller correspondent Reagan Reese.

Health Concerns and Visible Bruises

In July, the White House confirmed that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Suspicion intensified after users noticed a bruise on Trump’s hand, similar to one seen on the late Queen Elizabeth II shortly before her death. It was not the first time Trump had been photographed with bruises. On August 22, a similar black-and-blue mark was seen on his hand, partially concealed with makeup several shades lighter than his natural skin tone.

What a Vance Presidency Would Mean

For some, rumors of Trump’s potential demise became a reason for mockery and schadenfreude, especially among left-wing users in the U.S. and Ukrainian commentators online. However, the U.S. Constitution clearly regulates succession: if something were to happen to Trump, JD Vance would assume the presidency for the remaining 3.5 years of the term. Vance’s political views are considered even more radical, marked by staunch anti-liberal rhetoric and skepticism toward aid for Ukraine. As one Telegram channel noted, Trump chose Vance precisely to make his opponents “pray for the president’s health.”

Walter Reed Speculation Fuels Conspiracies

Some users on X pointed to road closures near Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where Trump was treated for COVID-19 in 2020, as evidence of health problems. Metro reported that the closures sparked rumors that emergency operations were being prepared at the hospital. One user wrote:

“I don’t want to make unfounded assumptions, but it looks like the emergency department at Walter Reed is ready for action.”

Trump and His Spiritual Advisor Respond

Earlier, Trump dismissed the health rumors, insisting he felt “better than ever.” On August 30, images of him playing golf with his granddaughter quickly circulated, calming speculation. His spiritual advisor Mark Burns posted a short message on X:

“Praying for you, Mr. President.”

Shortly afterward, Trump was spotted leaving the White House with his granddaughter Kai, a professional golfer, before the two drove off from the South Lawn.

Details

Chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) is a medical condition characterized by blood pooling in the veins, leading to increased pressure and strain on the vein walls. The most common cause of CVI is superficial venous reflux, which often results in the formation of varicose veins, a treatable condition. Since functional venous valves are necessary to facilitate efficient blood return from the lower extremities, CVI primarily affects the legs. When impaired vein function leads to significant symptoms such as oedema (swelling) or venous ulcer formation, the condition is referred to as chronic venous disease. It is also known as chronic peripheral venous insufficiency and should not be confused with post-thrombotic syndrome, a separate condition caused by damage to the deep veins following deep vein thrombosis (DVT). Most cases of CVI can be managed or improved through treatments targeting the superficial venous system or stenting the deep venous system. For instance, varicose veins are often treated using minimally invasive endovenous laser treatment performed under local anesthesia. CVI is more prevalent in women than men, and additional risk factors include genetics, smoking, obesity, pregnancy, and prolonged standing.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Trump Seen With Bruised Right Hand Again
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
World
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine Видео 
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
World
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Popular
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Trump’s Health Sparks 'TrumpIsDead' Conspiracy Theories After Weeks Out of Public View Andrey Mihayloff SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy Dmitry Sudakov Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Last materials
Doctor Busts Three Popular Myths About Bras
SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy
The Symbolism of Kim Jong Un’s Train: Security, Continuity, and Leadership
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine
Slovak PM Robert Fico Meets Putin, Says He Will Deliver Russia’s Message to Europe
Erdogan: Putin and Zelensky Not Ready for Direct Peace Talks
Russia and China Launch Visa-Free Travel from September 15
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.