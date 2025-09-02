World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Dmitry Sudakov

SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy

World » Asia

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Tianjin, attended by leaders from Russia, China, and India, demonstrated unprecedented unity that has become a significant challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump’s foreign policy, The Wall Street Journal reports.

2025 SCO Summit Family photo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Prime Minister's Office is licensed under GODL-India
2025 SCO Summit Family photo

Unity Against U.S. Pressure

The summit’s display of solidarity was widely seen as a response to Trump’s efforts to contain Beijing, disrupt Russia-China ties, and dissuade India from purchasing Russian oil.

"President Trump's gentle treatment of Vladimir Putin has done nothing to pull Russia away from China. His rough treatment of Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is pushing India closer to Russia and warming up its relations with China," Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute wrote.

India’s Approach at the Summit

Axios also noted that Trump failed to isolate Russia from its partners. Faced with U.S. tariffs and critical rhetoric, Modi engaged more positively with both Putin and Xi Jinping. The Tianjin summit marked Modi’s first visit to China in seven years. A joint photograph of the three leaders holding hands was widely interpreted as a symbolic gesture undermining attempts by the U.S. to sow discord among these major powers.

U.S. Reaction

Following the summit, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox Business that the meeting was largely “for show,” downplaying its importance. He added that trade negotiations between Washington and New Delhi are ongoing but progressing slowly, and expressed hope that both sides will eventually resolve outstanding issues.

President Trump did not directly comment on the summit but noted India’s offer to reduce U.S. tariffs nearly to zero, emphasizing that such action should have been taken years ago. He highlighted the trade imbalance, noting that the U.S. exports relatively few goods to India while importing large quantities, including oil and military products from Russia.

Russia Responds to Western Criticism

In Russia, special presidential representative Kirill Dmitriev addressed negative Western media coverage of the summit. He suggested that the criticism stems from fear of SCO countries aligning toward common goals and pursuing mutually respectful economic partnerships.

“These negative media reports reflect the fear in the West about SCO countries working together to develop their economies and foster respectful economic cooperation,” said Kirill Dmitriev, special representative for international investment and economic cooperation.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

SCO 2025 Full Red Carpet
Author`s name Dmitry Sudakov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
World
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine Видео 
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
World
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
Popular
Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine

At a Russian General Staff briefing, a map was shown depicting Ukraine without access to the sea, fueling debate over potential territorial concessions in upcoming peace negotiations

Russian General Staff Briefing Shows Map of Landlocked Ukraine
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Moscow Rejects Accusations After Navigation Failure Hits von der Leyen’s Flight
Russian Forces Secure Entire South of Donetsk People’s Republic
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
SCO Summit in Tianjin Shows Russia, China, and India Unity, Challenging Trump’s Foreign Policy Dmitry Sudakov Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up Oleg Artyukov Ambersons — The Overlooked American Novel Guy Somerset
India Shifts Reserve Strategy: More Gold, Fewer U.S. Bonds
Ukraine’s Security Service Charges Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov with War Crimes
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
This Wine Slowly Kills Even in Small Doses: A Hidden Threat Closer Than You Think
Last materials
The Symbolism of Kim Jong Un’s Train: Security, Continuity, and Leadership
Russian Climber Natalia Nagovitsyna Found Dead on Peak Pobeda After 21 Days
Moscow Reacts to Reports About Chinese Peacekeepers in Ukraine
Slovak PM Robert Fico Meets Putin, Says He Will Deliver Russia’s Message to Europe
Erdogan: Putin and Zelensky Not Ready for Direct Peace Talks
Russia and China Launch Visa-Free Travel from September 15
South Africa to Hold Joint Naval Drills with Russia and China During G20 Summit
Stunning Video of South Korean Hyunmoo-4.4 SLBM Launched from KSS-III Submarine
Belarus Tests Largest Unmanned Helicopter in CIS — Sky-Truck Takes Flight
Alaska Faces Looming Energy Crisis as Cook Inlet Gas Reserves Dry Up
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.