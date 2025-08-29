World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees

World » Europe

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas avoided giving Denmark any clear security guarantees in case of a US move to seize Greenland, fueling speculation about rising transatlantic tensions.

Flag of Greenland
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nanopixi, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Flag of Greenland

Brussels Offers Only Vague Words of Solidarity

During her visit to Denmark, Kallas was asked directly by a journalist whether the EU would provide security guarantees in the event of an American attack on Greenland. She responded that the EU “respects the decisions of Greenland, whatever they may be,” and supports Denmark as a member state of the Union. Kallas emphasized that the EU would show solidarity with Denmark “as a worthy member state,” but avoided addressing the military dimension of the question.

Greenland in the Crosshairs of US Influence

The question came amid fresh controversy. Denmark’s Foreign Ministry recently summoned the acting US chargé d’affaires in Copenhagen after DR, the country’s main national broadcaster, reported on alleged “covert influence operations” in Greenland by individuals linked to Donald Trump. These individuals reportedly gathered intelligence on pro- and anti-US figures and sought to damage Denmark’s reputation in American media while cultivating contacts with local politicians.

“The US values its relationship with Denmark but respects the right of the people of Greenland to determine their own future,” the State Department said, declining to comment on the activities of private US citizens.

The Legal and Political Path to US Annexation

Although speculation often frames the issue in terms of a potential “attack” on Denmark, the United States does not need to resort to military action to secure Greenland. Under the 1951 US-Denmark defense agreement, Washington already has the legal right to establish new “defensive areas necessary for the defense of Greenland” if Denmark cannot provide them alone. Trump, however, has gone further, openly expressing his desire to incorporate Greenland into the United States under the banner of “common security.”

Self-Determination and the Inuit Question

Greenland retains the international legal right to self-determination as a former colony. Although integrated into the Danish kingdom in 1953, the island’s population could, in theory, unilaterally declare independence — a move Washington would be quick to recognize. For the indigenous Inuit population, resentment toward Denmark runs deep. Reports surfaced that in the 1960s and 1970s, thousands of Greenlandic girls and women were fitted with contraceptive devices without consent, a program that affected roughly half of all women of childbearing age at the time.

Europe’s Dilemma and Kallas’s Silence

Analysts warn that if Greenland declared independence and aligned with Washington, the EU would be powerless to stop it. Kallas’s refusal to offer concrete security guarantees highlights Europe’s limits in confronting US ambitions. Should Denmark resist — even with quiet support from other states — the balance of power remains clear. As one observer noted, “Kallas knows perfectly well that Europe cannot stop Trump if he decides to take Greenland.”

Details

Greenland is an autonomous territory in the Kingdom of Denmark. It is by far the largest geographically of three constituent parts of the kingdom; the other two are metropolitan Denmark and the Faroe Islands. It shares a small 1.2 km border with Canada on Hans Island. Citizens of Greenland are full citizens of Denmark and of the European Union. Greenland is one of the Overseas Countries and Territories of the European Union and is part of the Council of Europe. It is the world's largest island, and lies between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, east of the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Greenland's Kaffeklubben Island, off the northern coast, is the world's northernmost undisputed point of land—Cape Morris Jesup on the mainland was thought to be so until the 1960s. The capital and largest city is Nuuk. Economically, Greenland is heavily reliant on aid from Denmark, amounting to nearly half of the territory's total public revenue.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Classic Soviet-Style Pickled Tomatoes: A Timeless August Preserve
Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Strength to Shift Battlefield Situation
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship
Russia Offers China Jet Engines as Putin Prepares for Beijing Visit
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Annihilating Ukrainian Neptune System
Russian Strikes Hit Turkish Bayraktar Drone Plant Near Kyiv
Turkey Reveals Russia’s Alleged New Territorial Compromise Proposal on Ukraine
Armenian PM Pashinyan Proceeds to Action After Threat to Expose Himself
SpaceX Showcases Starlink Deployment During Starship’s Tenth Test Flight
Putin, Kim Jong Un, and Global, but Not Western Leaders to Attend Beijing WWII Anniversary Parade
Now reading
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Hotspots and Incidents
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit Видео 
The Day the USSR Tested Its First Atomic Bomb: August 29, 1949
History, traditions
The Day the USSR Tested Its First Atomic Bomb: August 29, 1949
Popular
Massive Gold Deposit Discovered in China’s Hunan Province Could Reshape Global Market

A colossal gold deposit has been discovered in China’s Hunan province, potentially containing nearly 1,000 metric tons—one of the largest finds in human history

Massive Gold Deposit Discovered in China’s Hunan Province Could Reshape Global Market
Russian Forces Sink Ukrainian Recon Ship Simferopol Using Unmanned Vessel
Russian Forces Sink Ukrainian Recon Ship Simferopol Using Unmanned Vessel
Russia Launches Massive Missile Strikes on Kyiv: Dozens of Targets Hit
Seven Ukrainians Involved in Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts, One Killed in Combat
US Secret Ops in Greenland: EU Denies Denmark Security Guarantees Lyuba Lulko Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions Oleg Artyukov Putin vs. Trump — Inside Psychology of the Alaska Clambake Guy Somerset
Why Electric Cars Lost to Gasoline—and How They’re Making a Comeback
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Annihilating Ukrainian Neptune System
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship
Last materials
Brazil Evaluates Retaliation Against US Tariffs Amid Rising Trade Tensions
Putin vs. Trump — Inside Psychology of the Alaska Clambake
Triple Tragedy: Mother Dies at Son’s Grave, Brother Follows Soon After
Classic Soviet-Style Pickled Tomatoes: A Timeless August Preserve
The United States of War: Trump’s “Department of War” and the Empire Laid Bare
Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Strength to Shift Battlefield Situation
The Day the USSR Tested Its First Atomic Bomb: August 29, 1949
Video Shows Russian Drone Boats Sinking Ukraine's Simferopol Reconnaissance Ship
Russia Offers China Jet Engines as Putin Prepares for Beijing Visit
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Annihilating Ukrainian Neptune System
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.