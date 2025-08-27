Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, accused Russia of worsening bilateral relations while portraying it as a historical and modern aggressor. In an Al-Arabiya interview, Aliyev described Russia as an “occupier” not only in Ukraine but also in Azerbaijan.

Photo: https://president.az/ is licensed under https://president.az/ru/articles/view/69968 Ilham Aliyev's interview with Al Arabiya

Historical Accusations

Aliyev referred to the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in May 1918, which lasted until April 1920, claiming that the Russian army invaded and occupied the country. He accused the Bolsheviks of deceiving the people and seizing the state, and later claimed that Soviet authorities took the Zangezur (Syunik) region from Azerbaijan to Armenia, splitting the country into the main territory and Nakhchivan.

Historically, however, the lands of modern Azerbaijan were part of the Russian Empire as khanates and later governorates within the Caucasus region. Following the 1917 February Revolution, the Baku Soviet of Workers and Soldiers Deputies established power in April 1918 but had to flee due to the British occupation, which facilitated the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The Red Army later restored Soviet control in 1920, forming the Azerbaijan Temporary Revolutionary Committee. In 1922, Azerbaijan joined the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic and became a separate Soviet Republic in 1936. Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was formed legally under the 1921 Moscow and Kars treaties with Turkey.

Modern Accusations

Aliyev also criticized Russia over the AZAL plane crash and alleged attacks on Azerbaijanis in Russia, calling them “unprecedented acts against our people.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that Azerbaijan has tolerated harassment of Russian nationals within its territory.

Continued Cooperation Despite Tensions

Despite his strong rhetoric, Russia continues to maintain cooperation with Aliyev’s government. Ongoing intergovernmental agreements and ministerial calls suggest that Moscow is still pursuing strategic ties. Aliyev highlighted transport corridors linking Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Armenia, emphasizing that the North-South corridor will remain operational.

In exchange for these routes, Aliyev seeks extraterritorial privileges for the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia and assurances that Russian Aerospace Forces will not target SOCAR fuel supplies used in Ukraine.