Lyuba Lulko

Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor'

World » Former USSR

Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, accused Russia of worsening bilateral relations while portraying it as a historical and modern aggressor. In an Al-Arabiya interview, Aliyev described Russia as an “occupier” not only in Ukraine but also in Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev's interview with Al Arabiya
Photo: https://president.az/ is licensed under https://president.az/ru/articles/view/69968
Ilham Aliyev's interview with Al Arabiya

Historical Accusations

Aliyev referred to the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic in May 1918, which lasted until April 1920, claiming that the Russian army invaded and occupied the country. He accused the Bolsheviks of deceiving the people and seizing the state, and later claimed that Soviet authorities took the Zangezur (Syunik) region from Azerbaijan to Armenia, splitting the country into the main territory and Nakhchivan.

Historically, however, the lands of modern Azerbaijan were part of the Russian Empire as khanates and later governorates within the Caucasus region. Following the 1917 February Revolution, the Baku Soviet of Workers and Soldiers Deputies established power in April 1918 but had to flee due to the British occupation, which facilitated the creation of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The Red Army later restored Soviet control in 1920, forming the Azerbaijan Temporary Revolutionary Committee. In 1922, Azerbaijan joined the Transcaucasian Socialist Federative Soviet Republic and became a separate Soviet Republic in 1936. Nakhchivan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic was formed legally under the 1921 Moscow and Kars treaties with Turkey.

Modern Accusations

Aliyev also criticized Russia over the AZAL plane crash and alleged attacks on Azerbaijanis in Russia, calling them “unprecedented acts against our people.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that Azerbaijan has tolerated harassment of Russian nationals within its territory.

Continued Cooperation Despite Tensions

Despite his strong rhetoric, Russia continues to maintain cooperation with Aliyev’s government. Ongoing intergovernmental agreements and ministerial calls suggest that Moscow is still pursuing strategic ties. Aliyev highlighted transport corridors linking Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Armenia, emphasizing that the North-South corridor will remain operational.

In exchange for these routes, Aliyev seeks extraterritorial privileges for the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia and assurances that Russian Aerospace Forces will not target SOCAR fuel supplies used in Ukraine.

Details

Azerbaijan officially the Republic of Azerbaijan, is a transcontinental and landlocked country at the boundary of West Asia and Eastern Europe. It is a part of the South Caucasus region and is bounded by the Caspian Sea to the east, Russia's republic of Dagestan to the north, Georgia to the northwest, Armenia and Turkey to the west, and Iran to the south. Baku is the capital and largest city. The territory of what is now Azerbaijan was ruled first by Caucasian Albania and later by various Persian empires. Until the 19th century, it remained part of Qajar Iran, but the Russo-Persian wars of 1804–1813 and 1826–1828 forced the Qajar Empire to cede its Caucasian territories to the Russian Empire; the treaties of Gulistan in 1813 and Turkmenchay in 1828 defined the border between Russia and Iran. The region north of the Aras was part of Iran until it was conquered by Russia in the 19th century, where it was administered as part of the Caucasus Viceroyalty.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Azerbaijan President Comes Out as Russophobe, Calls Russia 'Genetic Occupier', 'Aggressor' Lyuba Lulko Fatal Season on Peak Pobeda: Why the Deadly Mountain Claims So Many Lives Andrey Mihayloff Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
