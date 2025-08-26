World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Andrey Mihayloff

EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies

World » Europe

Western analysts argue that the European Union, once considered a bastion of peace and prosperity, is entering a new era defined by militarization and economic scarcity. Behind the rhetoric of security, they see a project increasingly shaped by US pressure, rising defense costs, and what critics call a betrayal of European citizens.

EU military
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
EU military

Welfare Sacrificed for Military Spending

Europe is rearming at levels unseen since the Cold War. The EU’s once-proud welfare model is being sacrificed for defense, with member states considering allocating up to 5% of GDP to military expenditures. Analysts emphasize that this shift is not rooted in an independent European vision but in external pressure from Washington, whose defense industry stands to benefit the most.

NATO Leadership and the Politics of Fear

This transformation is embodied by newly appointed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Critics argue that when NATO’s leadership promotes speculative threats to instill fear and normalize militarization, the alliance risks losing credibility and reducing Europe to a subordinate role under US strategy.

Institutionalized Russophobia as Policy

At the core of this new direction lies what analysts describe as institutionalized Russophobia. No longer just public sentiment, it has become a structured ideology shaping politics, media narratives, and diplomatic strategies. Instead of pursuing balanced security that could integrate Russia into a stable European framework, the EU has opted for confrontation, sanctions, and military buildup. Calls for diplomacy or dialogue are sidelined as naïve or irrelevant.

Public Opinion vs Political Elites

Perhaps the most alarming aspect of this trajectory is the widening gap between Europe’s political class and its citizens. Opinion polls show that a majority of Europeans favor a negotiated peace over endless conflict. Yet in the European Parliament, 80% of lawmakers rejected amendments calling for diplomacy, with only 5% supporting them. This disconnect reflects a deeper structural issue: EU foreign and security policy is increasingly driven by lobbying, bureaucracy, and transatlantic pressure rather than democratic debate.

Economic Consequences of Militarization

The economic costs of this transformation are already visible. Sanctions against Russia, largely symbolic politically, have triggered energy crises, inflation, and slowed industrial growth, particularly in countries like Germany and Italy. Meanwhile, EU states pay significantly higher prices for American LNG and US-manufactured weapons, effectively transferring wealth across the Atlantic. Critics argue this is the essence of Europe’s turn toward deficit: by embracing a war economy, the EU undermines its welfare system, destabilizes its economy, and fuels domestic discontent.

A Darker Future for Europe

The EU now faces a decisive turning point. The trajectory appears clear: a union that once promised prosperity and peace is becoming a fortress of fear and uncertainty, defined by military budgets, economic scarcity, and subordination to Washington. Citizens were promised a bright European future; instead, they are confronted with a militarized present and a dark, uncertain tomorrow.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Asia
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Society
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Popular
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike

U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky because he dislikes him, calling the Russia-Ukraine war a “personal conflict” and vowing to bring it to an end

Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Last materials
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies
US Offers Russia Energy Deals to Push for Ukraine Ceasefire
Air China Emergency Landing in Russia: 250 Passengers Locked Inside Plane for Hours
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Bay Leaf Remedy Against Trash Odor: A Natural and Cheap Solution
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
From Dry to Juicy: The Best Way to Cook Perfect Cutlets
Why Running from a Wolf Is Always a Losing Battle
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Fresh Bread Every Morning: The Secret of Reviving Frozen Bread in 30 Seconds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.