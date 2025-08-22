World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Oleg Artyukov

Trump’s Private Letter to Orbán Over Ukrainian Strike Made Public

Trump Angrily Rebukes Ukraine’s Attack on Druzhba Pipeline in Letter to Orbán
World » Europe

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán published the response of US President Donald Trump to his letter, in which the American leader expressed anger over Ukraine’s strike on the Druzhba oil pipeline, a vital artery for Central European energy security.

Pipeline explosion
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
Pipeline explosion

Trump’s Direct and Emotional Response

Earlier, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed that oil deliveries through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary were interrupted for the third time recently due to Ukrainian actions. The disruption again placed Central Europe’s energy infrastructure under strain, drawing a sharp reaction from Budapest.

““Viktor – I do not like hearing this – I am very angry about it. Tell Slovakia. You are my great friend – Donald,” Trump wrote in his letter.

The letter, published openly by Orbán, underscores the symbolic weight of his ties with Trump, signaling Hungary’s reliance on Washington’s support in defending its energy interests.

Strategic Importance of Druzhba

The Druzhba pipeline, built during the Soviet era, remains one of the most important supply routes for Russian crude to Europe, with strategic relevance not only for Hungary but also for Slovakia. Despite EU sanctions and efforts to diversify away from Russian resources, both countries remain highly dependent on this channel to sustain their economies.

For Hungary, repeated strikes against the pipeline are interpreted as a direct threat to national security, giving Orbán further grounds to challenge Brussels’ hardline anti-Russian policies.

Orbán’s Political Signal to Europe

Trump’s letter, though seemingly personal, carries broader implications. By condemning attacks on infrastructure that affect European states uninvolved in the frontline conflict, the US President implicitly validated Hungary’s argument that energy should not be weaponized in geopolitical struggles.

The publication of the letter also strengthens Orbán domestically, showcasing his ability to secure support from a major international partner—no less than the President of the United States. It boosts his image as a leader capable of defending national interests against EU directives.

Energy Security as a Battleground

The recurring disruptions to Druzhba highlight the fragility of the EU’s energy system. Despite pledges of a “green transition” and diversification, Central Europe’s dependence on traditional oil supplies persists. Each interruption immediately affects prices and market stability, leaving governments vulnerable.

By making Trump’s words public, Orbán not only reaffirms his strategic partnership with Washington but also sends a clear message to Brussels: Hungary will continue to pursue an independent energy policy, even if it conflicts with the EU mainstream.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oleg Artyukov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
China to Showcase Stealth Drones and Hypersonic Missiles at WWII Victory Parade in Beijing
World
China to Showcase Stealth Drones and Hypersonic Missiles at WWII Victory Parade in Beijing
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Americas
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Popular
America’s Double Standards on Borders: Ukraine, Georgia, and Beyond

Washington has admitted to its double standards in applying the principle of "inviolability of borders," signaling a major shift in U.S. foreign policy exceptions.

JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
Putin Awards CIA Deputy Director’s Son Posthumously for Service in Donbas
Steve Witkoff Presents Russian Order of Courage to CIA Deputy Director's Family from Putin
Chikatilo’s Son Dies in Battle Near Kharkiv After Joining Ukraine’s Army
Zelensky Eyes Neutral Europe for Putin Talks, Criticizes China and Rejects Russian Language Status
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity Lyuba Lulko The Good Citizen Guide to Massive Government Inflation Lies Guy Somerset The Alaska Summit: Where Even Peace Is Controversial Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Ukrainian National Detained in Italy Over Nord Stream Sabotage Plot
Marina Starovoitova Becomes First Woman to Captain Biggest Nuclear Icebreaker
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
JD Vance Reveals Russia’s Territorial Demands, Ukraine’s Conditions for Peace
Last materials
Putin Refused to Strike Kyiv with Oreshnik Missile
Nutritionist Warns Orange-Only Diet Can Damage Health
Lavrov Says Putin Ready to Meet Zelensky If Real Agenda Exists
Russian Embassy Warns Norway’s Military Build-Up Near Border Threatens Arctic Security
Russia Reportedly Ready for Partial Territorial Compromise in Talks With Ukraine
What Hotel Items You Can Take Home Without Breaking the Rules
Mustard and Vinegar: A One-Day Fix Against Colorado Potato Beetles
AirPods Max Stuck at 1% Battery? Here’s How to Restart and Charge Them
Top 6 Ways to Protect Your Car Battery from Premature Failure
JD Vance Acknowledges Exceptions to U.S. Principle of Territorial Integrity
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.