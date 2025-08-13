World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?

Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
World » Europe

The European Union has accused Donald Trump of betraying Western values, undermining partnerships, deceiving allies, and causing economic harm. But the reality, from Washington’s perspective, tells a different story — one in which the EU itself has been misleading the United States.

US and EU flags
Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use
US and EU flags

EU Claims Monopoly Over the Face of the West

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the President of the European Commission declared that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine” and that “success can only come from combining active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russian Federation.”

For several days, EU heavyweights have been portraying President Trump’s invitation of Vladimir Putin to a summit in Alaska as a strategic error — claiming he deceives partners by promising sanctions but instead hosting summits, betraying transatlantic solidarity, and allegedly falling for “Putin’s manipulation.” This aggressive media campaign shows the EU’s determination to monopolize the role of the West’s voice in a rapidly changing world.

The EU Misleads Trump While Practicing Its Own Protectionism

Today, it is the United States — not Europe — setting global trends. In reality, Brussels has been manipulating Washington. For example, under the US–EU trade agreement, the EU pledged annual purchases of American natural gas, oil, and nuclear technologies worth $250 billion. According to experts from Bloomberg and the French government, these targets are “unrealistic and unattainable,” meaning Ursula von der Leyen misled Trump when signing the deal.

Similarly, NATO allies agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP — a commitment that several major EU states, including Spain, Italy, and France, later claimed they could not afford. Others manipulated the figures by including domestic infrastructure projects unrelated to defense.

Despite accusing the US of protectionism, the EU has enacted its own restrictive laws, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), imposing taxes, fees, and rules on American tech companies in Europe. Countries including Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK have taken the lead in this approach.

Western Values Are Christian Values — And They Are Returning

From Washington’s viewpoint, it is the EU — not the US — drifting from core Western principles. US Vice President JD Vance told the Munich Security Conference that European leaders suppress free speech, reject alternative political views, and promote high immigration levels that erode national sovereignty.

Today’s America respects not Brussels, but European politicians who embody a new vision for the continent — leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech politician Andrej Babiš. They are not pro-Russian but true Westerners, seeking to work with Russia for the benefit of their people, guided at least by timeless Christian values.

“For the first time in decades, working with Russia may not be seen as a betrayal — but as a path to preserving national interests and eternal values.”

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Foreign Players Share Positive Impressions of Life and Hockey in Russia
Meet the Russian ‘Ken’: Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion
Food Waste Concerns Prompt Turkey to Reevaluate All-Inclusive System
Now reading
Meet the Russian ‘Ken’: Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion
Society
Meet the Russian ‘Ken’: Airport Guard Goes from Security to Luxury Fashion Видео 
China Starts Selling iPhone 17
Society
China Starts Selling iPhone 17
Popular
Peace Talks Ahead: Zelensky Announces Future Meeting With Putin and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced a future three-way meeting with Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, saying it is the only way to end the conflict, but admits the date remains unknown

Zelensky Confirms Planned Three-Way Summit With Putin and Trump
25 Years After the Kursk Tragedy: The Unsolved Mystery Beneath the Barents Sea
Kursk Submarine Disaster: Collision Theory Still Divides Experts After 25 Years
Putin and Trump to Meet in Anchorage on August 15. Zelensky Gets Very Nervous
A Tale of Two Stories: British Media Clash Over North Korean Workers 'Enslaved' in Russia
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception Lyuba Lulko Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77 Andrey Mihayloff Questionable Facts: How Western Media Mishandles Stories on North Korean Workers in Russia Vadim Gorshenin
Zelensky Faces Pressure from U.S. and Europe to Accept Territorial Concessions
EU Boosts Tank Ammunition Output as NATO Military Spending Hits $1.5 Trillion
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Could All-Inclusive Be Ending in Turkey? Proposal Sent to President Erdogan
Last materials
Russian General Urges Patience Ahead of Putin-Trump Alaska Summit
Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception
Elmendorf-Richardson Base To Become World's Safest Place for Putin-Trump Summit
Belarus and Russia to Rehearse Tactical Nuclear Strike Using Oreshnik Missile at Zapad-2025 War Games
Russia Partially Restricts Voice Calls in Foreign Messengers to Combat Cybercrime
New Russian Laser Weapon Destroys Enemy UAVs Up to Six Kilometers Away – Video
In Caucasus, Women Rush to Plastic Surgeons to Have Dimples Done
Legendary Soviet KGB Colonel, The Scourge of CIA Spies, Dies at 77
Ukrainian Forces Strike Russian Targets with HIMARS, Guided Bombs, and Drones
Putin–Trump Summit in Alaska Confirmed for August 15 in Anchorage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.