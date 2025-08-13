EU Accuses Trump of Betraying the West — But Is Brussels the Real Culprit?

Trump Turns the Tables: How the EU’s Criticism Masks Its Own Deception

The European Union has accused Donald Trump of betraying Western values, undermining partnerships, deceiving allies, and causing economic harm. But the reality, from Washington’s perspective, tells a different story — one in which the EU itself has been misleading the United States.

Photo: Generated by AI by DALL·E 3 by OpenAI is licensed under Free for commercial use US and EU flags

EU Claims Monopoly Over the Face of the West

In a joint statement, the leaders of France, Italy, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, Finland, and the President of the European Commission declared that “the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine” and that “success can only come from combining active diplomacy, support for Ukraine, and pressure on the Russian Federation.”

For several days, EU heavyweights have been portraying President Trump’s invitation of Vladimir Putin to a summit in Alaska as a strategic error — claiming he deceives partners by promising sanctions but instead hosting summits, betraying transatlantic solidarity, and allegedly falling for “Putin’s manipulation.” This aggressive media campaign shows the EU’s determination to monopolize the role of the West’s voice in a rapidly changing world.

The EU Misleads Trump While Practicing Its Own Protectionism

Today, it is the United States — not Europe — setting global trends. In reality, Brussels has been manipulating Washington. For example, under the US–EU trade agreement, the EU pledged annual purchases of American natural gas, oil, and nuclear technologies worth $250 billion. According to experts from Bloomberg and the French government, these targets are “unrealistic and unattainable,” meaning Ursula von der Leyen misled Trump when signing the deal.

Similarly, NATO allies agreed to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP — a commitment that several major EU states, including Spain, Italy, and France, later claimed they could not afford. Others manipulated the figures by including domestic infrastructure projects unrelated to defense.

Despite accusing the US of protectionism, the EU has enacted its own restrictive laws, such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA), imposing taxes, fees, and rules on American tech companies in Europe. Countries including Austria, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, and the UK have taken the lead in this approach.

Western Values Are Christian Values — And They Are Returning

From Washington’s viewpoint, it is the EU — not the US — drifting from core Western principles. US Vice President JD Vance told the Munich Security Conference that European leaders suppress free speech, reject alternative political views, and promote high immigration levels that erode national sovereignty.

Today’s America respects not Brussels, but European politicians who embody a new vision for the continent — leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech politician Andrej Babiš. They are not pro-Russian but true Westerners, seeking to work with Russia for the benefit of their people, guided at least by timeless Christian values.