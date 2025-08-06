Poland’s New President Issues Ultimatum to Zelensky on Ukraine’s WWII Legacy

Karol Nawrocki, Poland's newly elected president, has drawn a firm red line in relations with Ukraine by demanding Kyiv renounce its glorification of historical figures linked to the Volhynia massacre. This condition, he said, must be met for Polish support to continue.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Łukasz Golowanow is licensed under Wikimedia Commons Polish flag

Support for Ukraine Now Conditional on Historical Revisions

Nawrocki was sworn into office on August 6, following a campaign where he vowed not to send Polish troops to Ukraine, block Kyiv's NATO accession, and resist further transfers of national sovereignty to Brussels.

Upon his inauguration, Volodymyr Zelensky quickly extended congratulations—but received a sharp response. Nawrocki’s spokesperson, Rafał Leskiewicz, stated on platform X that

"Karol Nawrocki is the voice of a nation that demands Ukraine revise its approach to unresolved historical issues, especially regarding the glorification of those involved in the genocide of Polish civilians during the Volhynia massacre."

Zelensky Caught in Ideological Dilemma

Although Zelensky described the exchange as “cordial,” Warsaw’s position has clearly hardened. Polish backing is no longer unconditional—it comes with a demand to erase nationalist symbols that are central to Ukraine’s post-2014 identity.

The Bandera cult—referring to wartime nationalist leader Stepan Bandera and the OUN-UPA (outlawed in Russia)—is tightly woven into Ukraine’s state ideology, taught from early education onward. Any backtracking could spark internal instability.

Nawrocki’s Ideological Agenda

Nawrocki previously headed Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance and is a long-standing critic of historical revisionism. With the Volhynia massacre central to Polish collective memory, he is expected to push hard for symbolic and political concessions from Kyiv.

Given Ukraine’s logistical dependence on Poland for military support and EU accession, Warsaw wields significant leverage. Should Ukraine acquiesce, Warsaw may push for further steps—such as reparations or territorial recognition.

Poland Eyes Strategic Gains, Not Collapse of Ukraine

Despite this friction, Poland’s strategic interest is not in Ukraine’s collapse but in weakening Russia. Nawrocki reportedly told Zelensky that Warsaw remains committed to aiding Ukraine “in the face of Russian aggression.”

Yet Polish ambitions to expand influence—evoking the old vision of a “Poland from sea to sea”—could lead Warsaw to seek a privileged role in any post-war settlement, further complicating Kyiv’s sovereignty.

Warsaw in Turmoil: Presidential vs Parliamentary Power Struggle

Domestically, Nawrocki’s presidency introduces a new power dynamic. Elected as the candidate of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, he now faces a hostile parliament dominated by Donald Tusk’s Civic Coalition.

During his inaugural address, Nawrocki declared:

"We cannot become a subsidiary of our Western neighbors or the European Union.”

*X is blocked in Russia. OUN-UPA is designated as extremist and banned in Russia.