Lyuba Lulko

Moldova’s Political Earthquake: Gutsul Verdict Fuels Autonomy Crisis

Moldova Opposition Leader Jailed for Seven Years Before Elections
World » Former USSR

Yevgenia Gutsul, the Bashkan (governor) of Gagauzia, has been sentenced by a Moldovan court to seven years in a general-regime penal colony. She was accused of receiving over 42 million lei (approximately $2.4 million) in "illegal financing from Russia" for the now-banned Shor Party. Svetlana Popan, the party’s former secretary, received a six-year sentence.

Putin and Gutsul
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Пресс-служба Президента РФ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Putin and Gutsul

The trial was held behind closed doors. Outside the court, Gutsul’s supporters rallied in protest, surrounded by a police cordon. Her lawyer, Sergiu Moraru, denounced the verdict as a politically motivated act of repression:

“They simply rushed the process, citing volumes and pages—then issued the sentence. That’s it. By such logic, anyone in this country could be jailed,” said Moraru, calling the case “hastily cobbled together.”

Opposition Outrage and Calls to Defend Democracy

Political figures across Moldova denounced the ruling. Irina Vlah, leader of the Heart of Moldova party, called the sentence a tool of political vengeance wielded by the ruling PAS party:

“Stop persecuting the opposition, destroying democracy, and trampling on the rule of law,” she wrote on Telegram.

Igor Dodon, leader of the Socialist Party, accused President Maia Sandu of authoritarianism and jealousy, asserting that Moldova is being governed by people “devoid of empathy.” Dodon predicted that 80% of Moldovans residing in the country would vote against PAS in the upcoming September 28 parliamentary elections.

Gutsul’s Warning: Gagauzia Will Not Accept Unification with Romania

Following her election, Gutsul issued a clear warning: if Moldova moves toward unification with Romania, Gagauzia will begin the process of declaring independence. She invoked the 2014 Gagauz referendum, where residents overwhelmingly voiced support for remaining part of a sovereign and independent Moldova.

“If Moldova pursues unification, Gagauzia will not remain silent,” Gutsul declared in a Telegram post.

Her arrest on March 25 at Chisinau International Airport by masked officers of the National Anticorruption Center (NAC) was seen as a dramatic escalation. From custody, she appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, requesting his intervention to pressure Moldovan authorities for her release.

What’s at Stake: The Future of Gagauzia and Moldova’s Direction

Analysts say the sentencing could open the path for Moldova’s potential unification with Romania, especially if Gagauz residents remain passive. With Gutsul behind bars and autonomy under threat, the Kremlin-aligned region faces its most serious political crisis since its founding.

Polling data from IMAS reveals growing dissatisfaction with the ruling PAS party, which has seen its approval rating drop to 30%. The united opposition now leads with 34.8%. However, experts warn that support must be overwhelming to counterbalance the influence of the pro-EU diaspora vote.

Background: Gagauzia’s Autonomy in Peril

The Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia in southern Moldova was established in 1994 following the unrecognized 1990 declaration of the Republic of Gagauzia. While the region has remained within Moldova, tensions have flared periodically, especially over issues of national sovereignty and geopolitical alignment.

The imprisonment of its democratically elected leader may now catalyze a new chapter—one that either reaffirms Gagauzia’s place within Moldova or sees its long-simmering push for independence reignited.

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
