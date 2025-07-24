Fatal Skirmishes and Diplomatic Breakdowns as Thailand–Cambodia Conflict Heats Up

Thailand and Cambodia Exchange Fire: New Southeast Asian War Brewing?

On July 24, deadly fighting broke out along the border between Thailand and Cambodia, involving artillery shelling and airstrikes. More than ten people have been killed and dozens wounded — including civilians — as both sides trade blame for the escalation. Tensions over a century-old territorial dispute had been mounting for months before violence erupted near the disputed Ta Moan Thom temple in Thailand’s Surin Province.

What Happened on the Border?

The night before, on July 23, five Thai soldiers were injured by a Cambodian landmine. Hours later, both sides launched strikes on each other’s positions near the historic temple. Cambodia fired rocket artillery, while Thailand scrambled six F-16 fighter jets, which, according to Thai command, "engaged and neutralized Cambodian military command posts" by 7 a.m. Moscow time.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet accused Thailand of carrying out airstrikes in the country's northeast and insisted that Cambodia had no choice but to respond.

"Cambodia has always advocated peaceful solutions," he stated. "But in this case, we had no alternative but to respond to armed aggression."

Hun Manet called for an emergency session of the UN Security Council, formally requesting intervention to "halt Thai aggression." The request has been submitted to Pakistan's UN representative Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, the current Council president.

Diplomatic Fallout and Rising Casualties

In response, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs blamed Cambodia for laying anti-personnel mines and targeting Thai military and civilian sites — including a hospital — with heavy artillery. Thailand claims 12 of its citizens were killed, including only one soldier.

Thailand has since closed its border crossings. Cambodia responded by downgrading diplomatic relations, expelling Thai envoys, and recalling its own diplomats from Bangkok.

The Russian Embassy in Thailand told reporters that no Russian nationals had been reported injured or requested assistance. The Association of Russian Tour Operators noted that the conflict zones are far from tourist areas, and excursions across the border have long been suspended.

The Roots of the Dispute

According to Ekaterina Koldunova, director of the ASEAN Center at MGIMO University, the conflict is deeply rooted and shows clear signs of escalation. A similar outbreak occurred in 2011 around the Preah Vihear temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site also located in contested territory.

The dispute stems from a 1904 treaty between the Kingdom of Siam (modern-day Thailand) and France, then the colonial power in Indochina. When Cambodia gained independence in 1953, the undemarcated border left sites like Preah Vihear in limbo. Although the International Court of Justice ruled in 1962 that the temple belonged to Cambodia, Thailand never recognized the decision and continues to stake a claim.

Escalation in 2024

Tensions flared again in February 2024, when Thai guards prohibited Cambodian tourists from singing their national anthem at Ta Moan Thom. Armed clashes followed in May in the “Golden Triangle” area where the borders of Thailand, Cambodia, and Laos converge — one Cambodian soldier was killed.

Since then, the Thai military has assumed full control of the border, unilaterally regulating the opening of checkpoints. Cambodia responded by closing its own crossings, leading to regional destabilization.

Political Crisis in Thailand

The situation has also destabilized Thai politics. Prime Minister Phaetongtarn Shinawatra — daughter of former PM Thaksin Shinawatra — took office in August 2024. She attempted back-channel diplomacy using her family ties with former Cambodian PM Hun Sen, who now leads Cambodia’s upper house of parliament.

In June, a leaked phone call in which she referred to Hun Sen as “uncle” sparked outrage. Protesters demanded her resignation, and on July 1, the Thai Constitutional Court suspended her pending an investigation. Deputy PM Phumtham Wechayachai now serves as acting head of government.

“We Remain Committed to Peace”

Despite the military conflict, Phaetongtarn issued a public statement on July 24:

"Thailand has always made every effort to engage in diplomatic dialogue and avoid confrontation. We believe peace is the best path to resolving international disputes. I support the actions taken by our government, Armed Forces, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs under international law, and I stand in solidarity with all officers defending our national integrity and the people affected by this conflict."

With diplomatic ties severed, military forces mobilized, and historical grievances resurfacing, the risk of full-scale war in Southeast Asia is no longer unthinkable.