Russian Agents in Ukraine’s Anti-Corruption Agencies?

"The anti-corruption infrastructure that emerged as a demand of the Maidan was destroyed with the votes of 263 MPs," said NABU head Semen Kryvonos, decrying the law signed by President Zelensky.

Photo: dvidshub.net= by Айзек Ибарра, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A soldier with binoculars

Russian Agents Inside NABU: Spreading Corruption as a Virus

The Ukrainian government has moved to limit the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), citing low effectiveness and the infiltration of Russian operatives.

Originally established under American guidance to monitor Ukraine’s political elite, these bodies have long struggled to deliver high-profile convictions. A damning recent revelation showed that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, a top NABU official overseeing the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, held a Russian passport and was involved in illegal trade with Russia. Prosecutors allege he shielded corrupt officials—effectively spreading corruption “like an infection.”

Parliament Takes Control: A Strategic Coup?

Following the scandal, Ukraine’s parliament voted to place NABU under the authority of the General Prosecutor's Office, rendering the SAP leadership largely symbolic. Many suspect this move was orchestrated by Russian intelligence networks within Ukraine’s own legislature, the Verkhovna Rada.

Semen Kryvonos didn't mince words:

"What was created as a societal demand after the Euromaidan has now been dismantled, including by former 'Regionaires' and suspected individuals within the parliament."

Zelensky Signs the Law, West Remains Silent

Despite strong opposition from anti-corruption leaders, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the bill into law. In a meeting with NABU and SAP heads, the agencies publicly called for the law’s reversal—but were ignored.

Notably, neither US President Donald Trump nor State Department officials have commented. Some observers argue Washington had used NABU as leverage against Zelensky, and its dismantling may indicate waning American influence.

Protests Erupt, Klychko Supports the Uprising

Mass protests erupted in Kyiv in defense of NABU, with Mayor Vitali Klitschko among those voicing support. The move is especially controversial as NABU had previously exposed major corruption schemes in the capital as part of the “Clean City” operation.

Demonstrations are planned in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv. The unrest underscores a fierce internal battle among Ukrainian political elites, one some speculate is being deftly managed by Russian intelligence.

Are Russian Agents Also Inside the SBU?

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), which executed the dismantling of NABU and SAP, is also under suspicion. If foreign powers wish to save face, some analysts argue, they may soon need to expose “Putin’s agents” within the SBU itself.

The European Union warned that weakening NABU could “seriously damage Ukraine’s international reputation, reduce investment, and obstruct EU integration,” but global stakeholders seem resigned to watch events unfold—unless Ukraine’s military collapses or Zelensky’s government falls.

Russia’s Role: Coordinated Chaos or Political Genius?

Could Russian intelligence really be orchestrating this upheaval? If so, it would mark one of their most successful operations in Ukraine to date. Still, observers lament that Russia does little to fuel such protests itself—missing an opportunity to accelerate internal Ukrainian collapse through public unrest and anti-Zelensky sentiment.

As the situation unfolds, the next moves—on both sides—may reshape the future of post-Maidan Ukraine.