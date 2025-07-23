Germany’s Plans for Strikes Inside Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced during talks in the UK that Ukraine will soon receive long-range weapons systems developed through German-Ukrainian industrial cooperation. Although he avoided using the word “missiles,” the implication was clear.

"We discussed military support for Ukraine, including not only air defense but also the possibility for Ukraine to defend itself better with long-range systems,"

Merz stated, adding that these systems would be delivered "soon" as part of a joint industrial initiative.

Bundeswehr Major General Christian Freuding confirmed in an interview with ZDF that Germany needs systems capable of reaching deep into Russia to target warehouses, command centers, airfields, and aircraft. He stated that Ukraine would receive the first of these German-funded long-range systems by the end of July.

ZDF confidently reported that the aid includes long-range missiles: "Germany will support Ukraine by financing long-range missiles in high triple-digit numbers."

Ukrainian sources claim that the weapons in question are Taurus cruise missiles with a range of 500 km, allegedly supplied in disassembled form and rebranded as domestic Ukrainian products. This implies that German military personnel may be directly involved in their use. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova emphasized that Russia would quickly identify the origin of any such missiles if intercepted.

Alternatively, Germany may be providing "Lyutyi" (An-196) drone aircraft, reportedly capable of flying over 2,000 kilometers. German media previously reported that €100 million had been allocated for drone production in Ukraine.