Donald Trump is facing backlash from parts of his own political base after issuing a 50-day ultimatum to Russia tied to peace negotiations in the Ukraine conflict. On July 14, the U.S. president announced a new plan involving delayed sanctions and weapons deliveries, which critics argue aligns him more with the war policies of Joe Biden than with his prior rhetoric.

“These steps represent a fundamentally new approach to the conflict, from which Trump had previously tried to distance himself since taking office in January,” CNN reported.

As part of the plan, Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russian exports and secondary sanctions on importers of Russian oil, if Moscow doesn't come to the negotiating table within 50 days.

Globalist media and institutions were quick to praise the shift. The nuance for the West is that Europe, through NATO, will be purchasing American weapons and handing over used systems to Ukraine. But logistical delays have already surfaced: Germany claims it will take two months to deliver the first Patriot air defense system.

Despite speculation of a $10 billion aid package including offensive weapons, Trump only publicly committed to delivering “17 Patriot units.” Based on the U.S. military's own deployments, that likely refers to missile launchers, equating to just two batteries—not a decisive escalation.

“Trump has a legal ‘sledgehammer’ to strike Russia, but so far, he hasn’t used it,” noted Der Spiegel.

Meanwhile, the MAGA base remains skeptical. According to Reuters/Ipsos, 63% of Republicans oppose further Ukraine aid. Pew Research polling in March showed declining concern about a Russian victory or broader aggression. MAGA voters overwhelmingly favor focusing on domestic issues over funding foreign wars.

Trump's "Father Figure" Approach to Putin

Trump’s attempts to play a paternal role toward Vladimir Putin have also drawn scrutiny. His recent remarks included lines such as “I'm disappointed in him,” or “He didn't take the opportunity I gave him,” echoing a disciplinarian attitude.

“Trump is punishing a disobedient ‘son’,” one American columnist quipped.

Critics argue this dynamic is not only ineffective but damaging, especially as Putin continues cultivating influence in the Global South and destabilizing Western alliances.

Trump had previously proposed a 14-day deadline for sanctions, which passed without consequence. Observers doubt whether the new 50-day window will yield results. Sanctions, many argue, have done little to derail Russia’s economic adaptation and structural reforms.

“Russia has focused its will and won't be diverted from reclaiming its legacy, built by generations through blood and toil,” one Russian commentator concluded.