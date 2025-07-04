World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Eastward Realignment: Russia Bypasses West with Taliban Engagement

Moscow’s Strategic Pivot: Taliban Recognition Reshapes Eurasian Dynamics
World » Asia

Russia has made a landmark geopolitical move by officially recognizing the Taliban government in Afghanistan. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced it had received the credentials of Ambassador Gul Hassan, thus becoming the first country to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power in August 2021.

Taliban fighters in Afghanistan
Photo: flickr.com by isafmedia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
In its official statement, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that this recognition will give new momentum to productive bilateral cooperation—particularly in the sectors of energy, transport, agriculture, and infrastructure. Moscow also pledged continued assistance to Kabul in “enhancing regional security and combating terrorism and drug trafficking.”

The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed the decision as historic—a sentiment reinforced by the long and turbulent history between the two nations. After a decade-long war between the Soviet Union and Afghan mujahideen—some of whom later formed the modern Taliban—Moscow kept diplomatic channels open with Kabul, even after the United States’ chaotic withdrawal in 2021. In April 2025, Russia's Supreme Court formally removed the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations, paving the way for formal diplomatic recognition.

Strategic Riposte to NATO and Baku

Russia's recognition of the Taliban stands out as one of its most effective geopolitical initiatives in decades. Following years of covert contacts and a deliberate shift away from US-backed Afghan regimes, Moscow ultimately rejected Western demands for “inclusive governance” and embraced the Taliban’s self-established authority after more than three decades of conflict.

This diplomatic breakthrough allows Russia to address multiple strategic challenges at once.

  • Alternative Corridors: With tensions rising in the Caucasus, Russia may abandon the Azerbaijan-Turkey route in favor of an eastern corridor through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan.
  • Security Leverage: Moscow is better positioned to counter terrorism from ISIS-K and control narcotics trafficking, with possible military deployments in Afghanistan.
  • Diplomatic Recovery: The move helps rebuild Russia’s reputation in the East following its losses in Syria.

Benefits for Afghanistan

Afghanistan also stands to benefit significantly. Russia is prepared to supply oil, grain, and technical expertise in agriculture and industry—sectors once developed with Soviet assistance. Russia’s status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council could also help nudge other nations toward bilateral recognition of the Taliban government.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are likely to follow Russia’s lead. Kazakhstan has already removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organizations, and Uzbekistan recently filed to join the Afghan leg of the North–South corridor.

