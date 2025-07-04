Why Israel Launched War on Iran on June 13: Three Hidden Causes

Few noticed why Israel chose June 13 to begin its war against Iran. Three underlying reasons have since surfaced:

1. Toxic Scandal Rocked the Nation

Just days earlier, Israel was shaken by the largest pedophilia scandal in its history, implicating several high‑ranking politicians. The timing suggests the war may have been launched to divert public attention.

2. Cyber Revelation Threatened National Secrets

Before the conflict, Iran allegedly hacked into three terabytes of sensitive data from Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service—renowned for its cache of compromising files on global figures. This leak could have jeopardized Israel’s intelligence operations.

3. Netanyahu’s Political Existential Crisis

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a political showdown: plans to conscript ultra‑Orthodox Jews into the army had become deeply unpopular. A military conflict could serve to rally national unity and stabilize his hold on power.

Pedophilia Scandal

A major scandal has erupted in Israel amid revelations of pedophilic behavior involving prominent figures. Itay Levy, a well-known tech executive in his 50s and former CEO of Cornelius, stands accused of repeated sexual offences against children under the age of four. Authorities say that disturbing digital evidence, including images and videos found on Levy’s devices, link him to at least five victims.

The outcry extends to the education system as well. In a separate case, a long‑term substitute teacher, Shaul Shamai, age 48, has been indicted for indecent conduct involving young elementary students and adolescents. This case prompted a nationwide overhaul by the Education Ministry—mandating thorough background checks for all substitute teachers, leading to the dismissal of nine individuals previously employed despite criminal records.

Hacking Mossad

Iran-linked hackers, reportedly operating under the alias “Handala” and possibly connected to Iranian intelligence, claim to have breached Israel’s police systems, stealing approximately 2.1 terabytes of sensitive data—including personnel files, weapons inventories, medical and psychological profiles, legal cases, identity documents, and gun permits—totaling around 350,000 documents.

Israeli authorities, including the police, have officially denied any breach, stating no evidence supports such a hack and asserting their systems remain secure. Nonetheless, this incident fits into a broader pattern of escalating Iranian cyberattacks targeting Israeli state institutions and critical national infrastructure.

Drafting ultra-Orthodox Jewish men

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled plans to begin drafting ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) Jewish men into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), breaking a decades-long exemption traditionally granted to yeshiva students. The move follows a unanimous 2024 ruling by the Israeli Supreme Court declaring the indefinite postponement of the draft for yeshiva students unconstitutional. While Netanyahu aims to maintain social cohesion and fulfill military manpower needs amid ongoing regional conflicts, including the war in Gaza, the proposal has drawn fierce opposition from Haredi parties such as Shas and United Torah Judaism, which threaten to withdraw from the coalition if the exemptions are stripped.

The issue has deeply polarized Israeli society. Many secular Israelis and reservists argue that universal military service is crucial for national fairness and security, particularly given the rising casualties and manpower strains. Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox community views conscription as a threat to their religious lifestyle and communal integrity. Netanyahu’s government narrowly survived a parliamentary dissolution vote after reaching a temporary agreement, but the draft crisis continues to threaten coalition stability and could prompt early elections if no compromise is reached.

The Hybrid Nature of Rising Lion

In the early hours of July 13, Israel launched a sweeping and highly coordinated military operation against Iran, striking dozens of strategic military and nuclear sites across the country. The operation, reportedly dubbed “Rising Lion,” involved more than 200 Israeli fighter jets and approximately 330 precision-guided munitions. Targets included Iran’s key uranium enrichment facilities at Natanz and Fordow, as well as bases belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), missile depots, radar systems, and residences of senior Iranian commanders.

What made this strike particularly notable was its hybrid nature. Intelligence operatives believed to be linked to Mossad had reportedly infiltrated Iran weeks earlier, assembling and deploying small drones equipped with precision explosives. These unmanned systems were used to sabotage air-defense systems and clear a path for Israeli aircraft. The combination of cyber, drone, and conventional air power resulted in a devastating first wave, crippling Iran’s ability to immediately retaliate.

Casualty figures remain contested. Iranian sources acknowledge several hundred deaths, including military personnel and some civilians, though independent verification has been difficult. Israeli officials have indicated that among the dead were senior IRGC officers and key figures involved in Iran’s nuclear program. In response, Iran launched a limited barrage of missiles and drones at Israeli territory. Most were intercepted, though some caused damage and casualties.

The July 13 operation marks a major escalation in the long-simmering confrontation between Israel and Iran. It comes at a time of heightened regional instability and the collapse of indirect nuclear talks. Israel has framed the strike as a necessary preemptive action to prevent Tehran from achieving nuclear breakout capability. Meanwhile, global reactions have ranged from alarm to cautious silence, as world powers weigh the implications for regional security and energy markets.