World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lyuba Lulko

Azerbaijan on Collision Course with Russia: Is War Inevitable?

NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
World » Former USSR

Azerbaijan is rapidly dismantling its bilateral relationship with Russia — a trajectory reminiscent of Ukraine’s own path to war.

Azerbaijan flag
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gulustan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Azerbaijan flag

Is it a coincidence that Rosatom is now selling its stake in the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant?

The first cracks in relations appeared after a plane crash in Aktau, where Azerbaijani media claimed Moscow had allegedly ordered the shootdown. Tensions flared again after a criminal group in Yekaterinburg — predominantly composed of Azerbaijani nationals — was taken down by Russian authorities. For the past five days, local Azerbaijani outlets have been awash with anti-Russian rhetoric, urging diaspora communities to protest.

If Baku were to leverage organized criminal groups to orchestrate terror attacks in Russia, and Turkey were to enter the fray, a military confrontation wouldn’t be so far-fetched. The Ankara-Baku “Turanist tandem,” emboldened by victories over Russia in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, has already shown signs of confidence. One such sign? Rosatom’s abrupt intent to sell its 49% stake in the Akkuyu project. Another: Turkey has tested its “Tayfun” ballistic missile three times.

War Between Russia and Azerbaijan Still Deemed Unlikely

Azerbaijani military analyst Aqil Rustamzade told Poland’s national broadcaster that Baku has simulated various war scenarios with Moscow. According to him, Russia would struggle to move large military formations through Azerbaijan’s mountainous terrain — though it could strike oil facilities with missiles. Still, he sees no real risk of escalation, as “Russia needs those missiles badly on the Ukrainian front.”

Russian analyst Anatoly Matviychuk, retired colonel and editor-in-chief of ANNA-NEWS, agrees. In comments to Pravda.Ru, he said:

"Turkey will not allow President Aliyev to clash directly with Russia, because such a conflict would immediately spill over into the Black Sea region and threaten Turkey’s own strategic interests. Let’s not forget: Russia maintains both naval and military bases in Armenia," he added.

War Scenarios Exist — and They Involve the West

But not all experts are so dismissive. Sergey Lipovoy, chairman of the Officers of Russia national organization, does not rule out war. He believes Turkey and the UK are trying to provoke a conflict between Baku and Moscow, banking on Russia’s entanglement in Ukraine to weaken it further.

“Russia borders Azerbaijan through Dagestan. It’s quite plausible that a provocation might occur in one of Azerbaijan’s border regions, potentially even involving civilian casualties. Baku could then blame Moscow — with all the consequences that entails,” Lipovoy explained to Pravda.Ru.

The Sünik Corridor: The Real Prize?

Let’s draw our own scenarios. At the heart of most wars lie two motives: logistics and resources. Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are fixated on securing the Sünik Corridor through Armenia to the Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhichevan. This would create a direct transport route from China to Europe — bypassing Russia altogether.

For now, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is bargaining, demanding that Armenia’s territorial integrity be respected in exchange for the corridor. But elections are looming, and if Pashinyan loses, the Turanist powers may act before it's too late. Should a blitzkrieg fail, Moscow could invoke its CSTO obligations and come to Armenia’s military aid.

It is also abundantly clear: in the event of a NATO-Russia conflict during or after the Ukraine campaign — particularly involving Turkey — Baku will side with NATO.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
News All >
Now reading
Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat
Hotspots and Incidents
Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Hotspots and Incidents
Ukraine Unveils Number of Executed Russian Soldiers
Study Reveals Wolves Can Form Emotional Bonds with Humans
Animal
Study Reveals Wolves Can Form Emotional Bonds with Humans
Popular
Trump Starts Lifting Sanctions from Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has lifted sanctions on certain Russian assets, according to a statement published on the website of the U.S. Department of the Treasury

U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
Mystery Explosions Damage Multiple Oil Tankers: Experts Point to Ukrainian Sabotage
Ukrainian Intelligence Related to Magnetic Mine Attacks on Oil Tankers
Westernized Peoples Classified: Wanted: 300 Spartans
Video Shows AGS-17 with Advanced Flash Suppressor in Action
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash Lyuba Lulko The DOGE That Did Not Bark Guy Somerset Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos Alexander Shtorm
The Trump-Musk Fallout: Fact, Fiction, or Fabrication?
U.S. Prioritizes National Defense, Stalls Ukraine Aid Shipments
Azerbaijan to Close all Russian Schools Amid Rising Tensions
Azerbaijan to Close all Russian Schools Amid Rising Tensions
Last materials
Natural Butter Myths Busted: Truth Revealed
NATO May Back Azerbaijan in Future Russia Clash
Liverpool and Portugal Star Diogo Jota Killed in Horrible Car Crash
Zelensky Seeks Answers as U.S. Quietly Halts Key Arms Transfers
Kim Jong-un Honors Fallen North Korean Soldiers Killed in Russia’s Kursk Region
Deputy Commander of Russian Navy Killed in Kursk Region Combat
U.S. Treasury Announces Partial Rollback of Anti-Russian Sanctions
The DOGE That Did Not Bark
Gaza Trapped: Two Million Civilians Caught in Blockade and Chaos
Culinary Legend Anne Burrell, Host of Worst Cooks in America, Passes Away
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.