Trump Halts Biden-Era Military Aid to Ukraine as U.S. Stockpiles Dwindle

The Pentagon has suspended the delivery of certain air defense missiles and other precision munitions to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), citing concerns over diminishing U.S. weapons stockpiles, Politico said referencing sources within the Department of Defense.

Prioritizing America’s Arsenal

The decision was made by Elbridge Colby, head of the Pentagon’s Office of Policy. Following an internal audit of U.S. munitions, Colby concluded that the supply of artillery shells, air defense missiles, and precision-guided munitions had reached critically low levels.

“This decision puts America’s interests first. The strength of the United States Armed Forces remains unquestionable—just ask Iran,”

— Anna Kelly, Deputy White House Press Secretary

Munitions in Limbo Across Europe

According to NBC News, some of the munitions have already reached Europe but have not yet been transferred to Ukrainian control. Their shipment will remain on hold until the Pentagon completes a full inventory review. The decision to pause part of the assistance promised by former President Joe Biden was made in early June and is only now being enforced.

Among the delayed weapons:

Patriot air defense missiles

air defense missiles High-precision artillery shells

Hellfire missiles used with Ukraine’s F-16 fighter jets

Two Supply Channels — Both Frozen

Since 2022, U.S. military aid to Ukraine has been flowing through two channels:

Direct Transfer from Pentagon Stockpiles: Weapons deemed "excess" were sent directly to Kyiv. The Department of Defense would then receive immediate funds to replenish its arsenal. Purchases from Private Defense Firms: Under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), weapons were bought from U.S. defense contractors and redirected to Ukraine. These efforts were funded through legislation passed under President Biden, who secured $61 billion from Congress for Ukraine aid.

Though the money for these weapons was spent last year, the Pentagon now halts deliveries, citing the urgent need to bolster national security.

A Strategic Shift Fueled by Global Demands

Politico sources confirm that several months ago, Pentagon officials submitted a memo to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, urging a complete freeze on arms transfers from U.S. reserves. They pointed to concurrent military operations:

The campaign against Houthi rebels in Yemen

Ongoing military support for Israel amid conflict with Iran

“We proposed this suspension months ago,”

— Unnamed Pentagon source to Politico

No More Funds Without Congress — And Trump’s Not Asking

To resume military shipments to Ukraine, President Donald Trump would need new funding authorization from Congress. However, sources say he has no intention of making such a request.

A Blow to Ukraine’s Air Defense

According to The New York Times, this shift signals a major setback for Ukraine, especially following the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24–25, where Trump did not rule out further aid.

“They want ‘anti-missiles,’ as they call them. We’ll see if we can give them that,”

— Donald Trump, President of the United States

Analysts expected Trump would not dismantle the aid structure established under Biden, allowing Ukraine to receive the full $61 billion in promised arms—a sum believed sufficient to sustain Kyiv’s forces for several more months. The new development, however, drastically reduces Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities.

'Air Defense Won’t Win the War—But Without It, You Lose Fast'

Experts agree that Ukraine’s greatest vulnerability lies in its air defense systems. Without a steady flow of interceptors, the skies over Ukraine could be left undefended.

“Air defense doesn’t win wars, but without it, you lose one quickly,”

— Tom Karako, Missile Defense Expert

Congressional Fallout Looming

Politico draws parallels to 2019, when then-President Trump withheld $214 million in security assistance for Ukraine. That move, ruled illegal by the Government Accountability Office, led to the first impeachment proceedings against him.

The Pentagon’s decision has already sparked outcry among pro-Ukraine lawmakers, some of whom are demanding an investigation. Democratic members of Congress are reportedly preparing to initiate formal proceedings surrounding the aid suspension.