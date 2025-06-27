World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Lyuba Lulko

Europe Shows Signs of Ukraine Fatigue Amid Internal EU Divisions

Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid
World » Europe

Many countries secretly welcome the blocking of Ukraine’s EU accession talks and the lack of progress on new sanctions against Russia.

EU and Ukraine flags
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
EU and Ukraine flags

Hungary blocked the start of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations during the Brussels summit on June 26. Budapest also halted collective financial aid to Kyiv. The draft resolution acknowledging a lack of consensus was prepared in advance, indicating that Hungary’s stance is seen as acceptable — and even quietly supported — in many European capitals. Without a doubt, the algorithms have already calculated everything.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, speaking to journalists, cited two reasons for his veto, which he said could lead to the collapse of the European Union.

“Ukrainians could receive agricultural subsidies or money, and that would change everything,” he said, without specifying further.

However, various projections suggest a redistribution of EU subsidies in favor of Ukraine. Some countries, such as Estonia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic, could lose subsidies entirely. The same fate could await Hungary and Poland if their economies continue to grow. Secondly, rebuilding Ukraine would require vast sums of money, leading to higher taxes within the EU. Additionally, European businesses could shift operations to Ukraine due to lower production costs, potentially decreasing the GDP of long-time EU member states.

“If we admitted a country at war into the European Union, we’d be entering the war with Russia alongside them,” Orbán added.

Indeed, the EU is increasingly becoming a militarized anti-Russian bloc as NATO unravels. On May 27, Brussels officially approved a €150 billion program to increase defense spending.

Slovakia Blocks 18th Sanctions Package, Protests Against Russian Gas Embargo

At the same summit, Slovakia blocked the 18th package of sanctions against Russia in response to a European Commission proposal to completely halt gas imports from Russia to all EU member states starting January 1, 2028.

Prime Minister Robert Fico warned this would negatively impact gas prices in Slovakia for both households and industry, lowering living standards and damaging the competitiveness of its automotive sector. Fico demanded EU compensation ranging from €16 to €20 billion for Gazprom due to existing contracts running through 2034 under take-or-pay terms. Hungary holds a similar position, and both countries have been exempted from prior energy sanctions due to their landlocked status. It’s likely that an exception will be made again this time — under the new rules, consensus is no longer required, and pressuring Hungary and Slovakia would risk fracturing the European Union.

Russian oil continues to be re-exported to the EU via the Turkish Stream pipeline through Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia — a supply route many are reluctant to abandon. 

Kyiv Faces More Unpleasant Surprises

Ukraine is no longer perceived as a unanimous “victim in need of help” within the European establishment. Instead, it has become a source of strategic division under the pretext of protecting European populations. This trend is expected to intensify — and the Kyiv regime is likely in for many unpleasant revelations.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
*
News All >
Now reading
Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine
Science
Russia to Test Posokh Laser Anti-Drone System in Ukraine
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
World
A Heavy Slap: Khamenei Boasts of Strike on U.S. Base, Rejects Surrender
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
World
Putin, Lavrov Reject NATO Claims as Macron Calls for Rebuilding Trust
Popular
Emergency Landing Grounds Critical B‑2A Bomber in Hawaii During Strategic Ruse

A U.S. Air Force B‑2A Spirit stealth bomber made an unscheduled landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

B‑2A Stealth Bomber Makes Emergency Landing Near Pearl Harbor During Strategic Deployment
North Korea to Send Thousands More Troops to Ukraine
North Korean To Send 6,000 More Troops to Ukraine Conflict Zone
Iran's Weapons That Broke Through Israel's Iron Dome: MIRV Warhead and Fattah Missile
Vladimir Putin Says Israel-Iran Conflict Is Now History
Europe Quietly Supports Hungary’s Veto on Ukraine’s EU Membership Bid Lyuba Lulko Russia's Victory in Ukraine Is Recasting the Global Order Hriday Sarma The Hypocrisy of “Zero Nuclear Iran”: Power, Not Peace, Is the Real Agenda Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Male Orangutan Gets Very Excited as Woman Visitor Kisses Him Through Glass Wall
Pentagon Unveils GBU‑57 'Massive Ordnance Penetrator' Following First Combat Use in Iran
Chinese Journalists Praise Putin for Giving Short Answer to Question About Taiwan
Chinese Journalists Praise Putin for Giving Short Answer to Question About Taiwan
Last materials
Putin Welcomes Signals from U.S. Firms Looking to Resume Operations in Russia
Brazil Eyes Russian Floating Nuclear Plants to Power Remote Amazon Regions
Russia Allocates 6.3% of GDP to Military Spending, Putin Says It’s 'Too Much'
Putin: Russia Ready for Round 3 of Talks with Ukraine
Chechen President's Son Adam Kadyrov, Known for Quran Incident, Plans Marriage Ceremony
NATO Forces Simulate Breach of Russian Air Defenses Using Iran Conflict Scenario
Ukraine Plans to Proceed to Talks Between Leaders
Japan Executes 'Twitter Killer' Takahiro Shiraishi for Murder of Nine People
India, Russia Finalize Delivery Timeline for Remaining S-400 Systems
Russia Captures Key Lithium Deposit in Donetsk, Weakening Ukraine’s Resource Base
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.