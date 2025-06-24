World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
Andrey Mihayloff

Over Half of NATO Could Be Drawn Into War Over Kaliningrad Rail Incident

Railway Flashpoint: Russia–NATO War Scenario Centered on Lithuania
World » Europe

In a recent analysis, Bloomberg outlined a hypothetical military conflict scenario between Russia and NATO, estimating that the global economic damage in just the first year of such conflict could amount to $1.5 trillion. While Western officials continue to express concern about potential Russian aggression, Moscow strongly denies any such intentions and accuses NATO of manufacturing a threat to justify massive increases in defense spending.

US Troops
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны США, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Troops

Hypothetical Spark: Kaliningrad Rail Corridor Incident

According to Bloomberg's scenario, a potential conflict could be triggered by a staged incident involving the railway corridor that connects Moscow to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, which passes through Lithuania. The route, which goes through Vilnius without stops, is considered a vulnerable point by Western analysts.

Former Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis suggested that Russia could provoke a crisis by halting a train on Lithuanian territory under a fabricated pretext — such as a mechanical failure or the need for humanitarian assistance. Moscow might then claim that Russian citizens are in danger and send in troops "to rescue them,” setting the stage for a military escalation.

In this scenario, the Baltic states could invoke Article 5 of the NATO Charter, which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all, prompting a collective military response. Bloomberg notes that even if all NATO members don't respond simultaneously, neighboring countries close to the conflict zone would likely retaliate against Russian forces and provide military aid to the Baltics, citing an existential threat to European security.

Russia, in turn, could strike NATO military bases and critical infrastructure in Europe. The conflict could escalate rapidly, dragging multiple countries into open hostilities.

No Signs of Imminent War, Say Intelligence Agencies

Despite the hypothetical modeling, Bloomberg also cited assessments by European intelligence services, which stress that there is no evidence Russia is preparing for a military conflict with NATO. The scenario remains speculative, constructed as a "what-if" to highlight geopolitical risks and economic vulnerability.

Putin Responds: 'Incredible Lie' and NATO's Fabricated Monster

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly dismissed claims that Russia is planning an attack on NATO as "an incredible lie.” According to him, such narratives are manufactured to portray Russia as a monster and thereby justify ramping up military budgets across the alliance.

"The West needs to draw the image of a monster — and from NATO's perspective, Russia is perfect for that role," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. He emphasized that the real goal behind such rhetoric is to convince NATO member states to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP — more than double the current 2% target.

Speaking to journalists after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's June 23 press conference, Peskov criticized the alliance's direction:

"This is not an organization of peace and stability. NATO is an alliance designed for confrontation. It is now fully committed to reckless militarization — just like much of Europe.”

Peskov added that the aggressive financial push reflects a deeper militaristic trend in Western policy. "Let's call things by their proper names,” he said.

Rutte: Russia Is Still NATO's Biggest Threat

At the NATO summit, Secretary General Mark Rutte affirmed that Russia remains the most significant and direct threat to the alliance. He called the proposed increase to 5% of GDP a "quantum leap” and a historically necessary step for the future of European defense.

Currently, the NATO target for defense spending is 2% of national GDP. No member state has yet reached the proposed 5% level. The top spenders in 2024 were:

  • Poland — 4.1%
  • Estonia — 3.4%
  • USA — 3.3%
  • Latvia — 3.1%
  • Greece — 3.0%
  • Lithuania — 2.8%

According to Reuters, NATO plans to reach the 5% target by 2035 through a mix of increased core defense spending (up to 3.5%) and supplementary investments in cyber defense, logistics, and infrastructure modernization.

Putin: NATO's Narrative Is a Self-Made Scare Story

In his address to graduates of Russian military and law enforcement academies, President Putin directly challenged NATO's alarmist narrative:

"They invent this horror story for themselves and then repeat it year after year,” he said. "What we see again is the familiar, shameless lie. This clearly shows who is really provoking global militarization and an arms race.”

Putin's remarks reflect Moscow's longstanding stance: that NATO's expansion and increased defense spending are not responses to threats, but strategies of containment and pressure — using Russia as a pretext.

Conclusion

While the conflict scenario described by Bloomberg is purely hypothetical, it underscores the deep mistrust and strategic tension that continues to define relations between Russia and NATO. As military budgets soar and rhetoric hardens on both sides, the risk of miscalculation — real or staged — becomes ever more consequential.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
