Moscow: Orthodox Nations Should Not Negotiate Under Catholic Auspices

Putin Rules Out Vatican as Neutral Party in Ukraine Negotiations

As soon as the Catholic Church elected the new Pope Leo IX, President Volodymyr Zelensky was immediately instructed to travel to the Vatican and propose that the Pope mediate peace negotiations. A similar directive was reportedly given to the Pope himself — seen as a representative of the globalist elite. According to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, efforts by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to involve the Pope in peace initiatives "were jointly developed and approved by us." Merz referred to the Vatican as the “final earthly authority” where both sides could meet “for a constructive discussion.”

The globalists’ increased activity around the Vatican is also linked to attempts to draw the US into direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations.

This mediation was presented as a done deal. The New York Times, a known mouthpiece of the globalist camp, reported it as such, and even US President Donald Trump gave his approval. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that it would be uncomfortable and somewhat “inelegant” for the Vatican to host a meeting between two Orthodox countries, Russia and Ukraine.

“This scenario is unrealistic,” Lavrov said.

He did not elaborate on the reasons, but they are well known.

The Vatican Is a Hostile Entity Toward Russia

The Vatican is one of the most powerful institutions in the world and has long served Western interests. During World War II, the Vatican initially supported Hitler, later engaged in separate talks with Germans seeking to end the war before the Red Army reached Berlin, and subsequently helped Nazis escape to Latin America.

In the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, Catholic churches across Europe have been used as propaganda platforms — draped in Ukrainian flags, delivering politically aligned sermons. In an interview prior to his election, Pope Leo XIV called Russia’s special military operation “a true invasion, imperialistic in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory out of a lust for power.”

Furthermore, the Catholic Church today openly promotes homosexuality and covertly engages in pedophilia, sadism, masochism, and the persecution of dissenters — aligning with a broader globalist agenda to dismantle biblical values and subjugate the individual in pursuit of ecumene — a homogenized world dominated by the West.

For Russia’s devout Orthodox President Vladimir Putin, choosing the Vatican as a mediator is fundamentally impossible. In the eyes of the Russian Orthodox Church, Catholics are schismatics. The schism dates back to 1054, when the papal primacy doctrine was introduced, elevating the Pope as “Christ’s vicar” at the head of a universal ecumenical church.

According to Catholic doctrine, Orthodoxy must be absorbed or eliminated, which explains the Vatican’s push eastward that resulted in the takeover of Orthodox communities in the Czech lands, Poland, and parts of Ukraine.

A Message to the West: Your Strategy Is Failing

By proposing the Vatican as a mediator, the West signals that it still believes its strategy to destroy Orthodox Russia is flawless and destined to succeed — thinking that Russians are naive enough to fall again for sweet promises, or might be intimidated by threats from the so-called “final authority.” But Putin can no longer be intimidated, and he has accumulated ample experience with broken promises.

For Russia, it is crucial to keep the Istanbul negotiations as the core framework for peace talks — a constant reminder to both the West and Zelensky of the failure of the 2022 negotiations held there, and of the continuity in Russia’s current peace efforts.