Donald Trump Prepares for Major Reset with Moscow

Washington and Moscow Stand on the Brink of Historic Rapprochement

According to a source close to behind-the-scenes negotiations, the Kremlin and the Donald Trump administration are currently ironing out the details of a reset summit — one that aims not merely to improve Russian-American relations, but to potentially rewrite the rules of the geopolitical game.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

What's on the table

Ukraine isn't the only item on the agenda. What's being discussed is a multi-layered mega-deal: from arms control (including a new revision of the START treaty), to economic cooperation, sanction reviews, and — no less — a redefinition of spheres of influence. Just like in the good old days, only now with Wi-Fi and Zoom.

According to insiders, the project is being envisioned as Helsinki 2.0 — a civilized rulebook for two nuclear powers that, despite everything, are tired of endless confrontation and ready to "live by the code” again — though now the code is diplomatic.

Trump, defying the fury of the pro-Ukrainian Deep State establishment, is going all in: betting on Moscow as a key partner in containing China and the globalist bloc. And, by all indications, he has no intention of sharing the geopolitical pie with Kyiv.

According to available information, Volodymyr Zelensky has been issued an ultimatum from Trump: Kyiv has 2-4 weeks to enter the peace process — or its seat at the negotiating table will be replaced… by silence. A refusal to engage in talks would be a one-way ticket — without US backing and with no return.

Zelensky's answer?

Most likely, he'll be cornered into a hard rejection — a loud "no” to neutrality and concessions. Along with a renewed call for sanctions. Some (in London and Europe) appear to be playing the game of "let's make things worse for ourselves” — and seem to be doing so enthusiastically. Washington remains grimly silent, while the globalist media seem caught off guard: Trump apparently no longer wishes to play the "good cop” role.

The political message is as clear as a Moscow morning: the US is no longer eager to be Ukraine's "big brother', especially if the younger sibling keeps slamming doors and demanding gifts. Trump wants a deal. No deal — no spotlight for Ukraine.

What about Moscow?

This is a window of opportunity. Ukraine risks being pushed to the sidelines — not only of history but of future summit protocols. Europe still dreams of a "new wave of support” but shudders at even a cold shower. Trump is proposing a formula where the central principle is ceasefire in exchange for sanctions relief. Whether Ukraine will have any real agency in that formula is another question.

Conclusion

In this geopolitical performance, the Kremlin may gain a rare bonus — initiative and radio silence, while the world adjusts to a new configuration. If things go according to plan, a Trump-Putin summit may become more than just a meeting — it may turn over a new page in the history of the US-Russian relationship.