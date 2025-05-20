End of Ukraine Conflict? Western Compromise Would Mean Collapse of NATO’s Post-WWII Mission

Russia Wrapping up Special Operation in Ukraine Amid Global Struggle Against Western Expansion

If anyone seriously thinks that "addressing the root causes of the conflict” begins with a couple of tie-wearing negotiators showing up alongside a CNN camera in front of a banner reading Peace Talks 2025, we have bad news.

It's far more mundane. To truly change anything, we'd need to rewind not just a few months, but at least three decades of global geopolitical remodeling — and tear down the entire structure of Western expansion. Let's be honest: this conflict isn't about Ukraine. Ukraine is like a coffee mug in NATO's porcelain shop — too much ado, too much grief, but it is not the reason. The real reason of the conflict is the need to suffocate Russia. This narrative comes wrapped in "expanding democratic space” rhetoric (read: up to the borders of Volgograd Oblast, and then — who knows).

Addressing the root causes, without sugarcoating, looks something like this:

Stop NATO!

No more eastern escapades. No Georgia, no Ukraine, no Sweden or Finland without a strict treaty pledging "we swear to stay silent and still.” The bloc must stop crawling eastward like a cockroach in a kitchen before the lights come on.

No more "humanitarian strikes on Russia”!

MLRS, air defenses, Patriots, and tanks with crosses — all of it must go. Ukraine with weapons is like a neighbor with a chainsaw and a nervous tic: the conversation will be brief. Only full disarmament, preferably broadcast live.

Military sterility along the western border

No bases, no radars, no depots — not even guard booths. Ukraine should become something like Switzerland, albeit without banks – "do nothing and make no friends.”

Oh yes, about those regions

Kherson and Zaporizhzhia are not temporarily occupied territories, but future official subjects of Russia. Because security is not when "we kinda agreed” – it's when everything is signed and drawn on the map — forever.

Now, the cherry on top of this political cake:

If the West (miraculously!) agrees to all this, it would not be just a compromise. It would be like Coca-Cola agreeing to stop being carbonated. NATO's whole identity is about being everywhere, preferably uninvited, under the banner of we're here for democracy. And now — retreating, removing missiles, signing treaties… In a nutshell, this is about the collapse of the mission launched after World War II.

Will they agree to this?

Well, if Washington wakes up dressed like Gandhi one day and decides that controlling Eurasia is an overrated goal — maybe. But as we know, miracles are rarer than CO₂ emissions at a climate summit.

So yes, the conflict has reached the level of an existential drama. What's at stake now is not just territory or status — it is the very future of the West as the architect of the global norm. The problem is, the blueprint has long since blurred, and there are few tools left. The only choices now are to rewrite the rules — or admit that the old game is over. The new pieces are on the board. The only question is: who's on which side.

