Friedrich Merz's Big Failure: Good Day for Germany, Mixed Blessing for Russia

Merz Humiliated: Germany’s Chancellor-in-Waiting Rejected by Own Coalition

Chancellor candidate Friedrich Merz failed to secure enough votes to be elected to the post in the first round of voting, after which he was to be immediately sworn in as head of government.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Steffen Prößdorf, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Friedrich Merz

He needed 316 votes from the 630 Bundestag members. It was not expected that Merz would face such difficulties, since the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the Social Democratic Party (SPD)-who are set to form the ruling coalition-hold a combined 328 seats.

Merz received only 310 votes, six short of the required majority.

Friedrich Merz’s failure to secure enough votes to become Germany’s chancellor in the first round signals political instability in Berlin and raises questions about the cohesion of the incoming coalition. For Russia, Merz’s setback could be seen as a mixed blessing. While Merz is a conservative and traditionally hawkish on security issues — including Russia — his leadership might have offered predictability and a potential channel for pragmatic engagement. However, Merz has been outspoken in support of Ukraine and has advocated for a tougher stance on Moscow. Thus, the Kremlin is unlikely to view him as a favorable candidate. A weaker or divided German government, or one more focused on internal power struggles, could work to Russia’s advantage by reducing Berlin's influence in shaping a unified European response to the war in Ukraine. In short, Merz's failure may be welcomed in Moscow — not because of who he is, but because of what the chaos around him represents.

Bloomberg described the event as a "shocking defeat” – the first time since World War II that an incoming chancellor failed to win parliamentary support in the first round of voting.

What's Next for Merz?

According to Bloomberg, technically the failed first vote is not a major issue. Two more rounds of voting may follow.

If parliament votes "no" in the third round as well, a fourth vote will be held, in which only a relative majority is needed.

That means Merz could still become chancellor on the fourth attempt without further complications.

Merz Refused Second Vote

According to Bild, Merz declined a second vote that could have taken place on May 6 immediately after the failed first round. He reportedly left the chamber for emergency talks with CDU/CSU parliamentary leaders.

Der Spiegel notes that no strict timeline is set for the second vote, which could be held within the next 14 days. Meanwhile, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party said the second round is scheduled for May 7.

Vote Failure Called a National Crisis

Despite attempts to downplay the event, Der Spiegel reported growing tension in the Bundestag among the would-be ruling coalition, who are trying to identify who voted against the proposed cabinet.

"There is chaos in the SPD (…) But no one in the federal president's office wants to hear the words "national crisis',” Der Spiegel said.

Internal dissent may also be coming from within the CDU/CSU bloc, with Der Spiegel suggesting some opposition to Merz came from his own party. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel, watching from a VIP room, may now get involved in the behind-the-scenes discussions.

Parliamentary opposition quickly moved against Merz. Der Spiegel quoted Jan van Aken, leader of the Left Party:

"If Merz couldn't earn the trust of people in the Berlin bubble, how will he gain the trust of those dealing with real-life struggles?”

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel also reacted, calling for Merz's resignation and snap elections. Co-chair Tino Chrupalla called the day a "good one for Germany.”

More Problems Ahead for Merz

The failed vote is just the first hurdle for Merz. According to The New York Times, he steps into the role at what many consider Germany's most difficult moment since reunification.

His coalition must contend with economic stagnation, a rise in radical sentiment, and strained relations with the United States.

"He [Merz] would be taking office at the most challenging time for the nation since the reunification of East and West Germany 35 years ago,” The New York Times wrote.

A particular challenge will be pressure from Washington. As Politico noted, transatlantic relations expert Dominik Tolksdorf said the Trump administration has actively undermined Merz by backing the AfD.

"How the next government handles this entirely new dimension in the coming months is a big question,” Tolksdorf said.

As a result, Merz's ambitious plans to restore Germany's leadership in Europe face resistance both domestically and internationally.

Details

Joachim-Friedrich Martin Josef Merz (born 11 November 1955) is a German politician who serves as Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) since January 2022 and led the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group as well as being Leader of the Opposition in the Bundestag from February 2022 to May 2025. In September 2024, he became the Union's candidate for Chancellor of Germany ahead of the 2025 federal election. With the CDU winning the most seats in the election, and the CDU/CSU having subsequently reached an agreement to form a coalition with the SPD. Merz was projected to become the next chancellor on 6 May 2025. However, Merz failed to garner enough votes for a simple parliamentary majority in a first round of voting, which is unprecedented in the post-war history of Germany for a chancellor candidate.

