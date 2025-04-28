World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Explosion at Iran’s Key Port: Russia Must Insist on Answers

On April 26, a massive explosion rocked the port complex in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas. The blast claimed the lives of 120 people, over 1,200 were injured. Financial damages are estimated at up to $2 billion. Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni stated that by Sunday, April 27, about 80% of the fire had been contained, but new explosions reignited the flames.

The official representative of Iran's Defense Ministry, Reza Talainik, said there were no military goods in the port and that no military-related imports or exports passed through it. Iranian state media reported that the explosion likely resulted from a fire in a warehouse storing hazardous and chemical materials — due to improper storage.

American media speculated that the explosion was caused by "rocket fuel," allegedly ammonium perchlorate imported from China. They claim there was enough of the substance to fuel around 250 medium-range Khaibar-Shekan missiles or their Houthi equivalents.

Iranian MP Mohammad Seraj accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, citing that the explosion occurred "at four different sites." His accusations are not unfounded, considering that the main base of Iran's Navy is stationed at the port and that US-Iran negotiations — which Israel opposes — are ongoing.

Russia's Strategic Logistics Lifeline — the North-South Corridor — In Jeopardy

For Russia, Bandar Abbas port is a critical hub in the International North-South Transport Corridor, which the government is relying on to bypass the Suez Canal (to save time and money) and Western sanctions. Russia invested $1.3 billion in upgrading the Rasht-Astara railway, which connects the operating railways of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. For Moscow, this port is a geopolitical asset, handling tens of millions of tons of cargo annually — oil, equipment, grain.

Thus, not only Israel but also Western intelligence services, particularly British ones, could have had an interest in sabotaging the port. Moreover, considering the simultaneous escalation at the India-Pakistan border, the security of the North-South Corridor route through Afghanistan (into Pakistan) is now highly questionable. Such coincidences are hardly random.

Russia Has the Right to Participate in the Investigation Commission

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei ordered an investigation, stating that "everyone in power must be held accountable for the disaster." However, we all remember how Iran handled the investigation into the death of its previous president — conclusions were drawn to avoid unrest. We'll see how it unfolds this time. If there is no international audit into the causes of the explosion (which Russia must insist upon) and no measures to enhance the port's safety, the entire North-South Corridor will hang by a thread.

If corrective steps are taken, it will mean Tehran and Moscow recognize the threat not only to their economic interests but also to their geopolitical standing.

Bandar Abbas is a city in the Central District of Bandar Abbas County, Hormozgan province, Iran, serving as capital of the province, the county, and the district. Bandar Abbas is a port on the southern coast of the country, on the Persian Gulf. The city occupies a strategic position on the narrow Strait of Hormuz (just across from Musandam Governorate, Oman), and it is the location of the main base of the Iranian Navy.

Russia Should Not Turn a Blind Eye to Bandar Abbas Port Blast Lyuba Lulko
