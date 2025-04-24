World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

Congressman Fitzpatrick Nearly Sparks US–Russia War in Ukraine by Sending Message to Putin

Congressman Fitzpatrick Nearly Sparks US–Russia War in Ukraine by Sending Message to Putin
The recent incident involving U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick during his visit to Ukraine could be part of USA's potential direct entry into active hostilities with Russia.

U.S. Army Private Darrell Futrell lifts a 155mm shell.
Photo: defense.gov by сержант John Crosby, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
U.S. Army Private Darrell Futrell lifts a 155mm shell.

Fitzpatrick published photos and videos claiming he was directing artillery strikes against Russian forces near the border with Russia. His social media posts showed him signing shells with messages such as: "To Putin from PA-1 #PeaceThroughStrength” — a personal message, he said, from his Pennsylvania district.

Fitzpatrick is not just 'a congressman.' He is a former federal prosecutor, an ex-FBI representative in Ukraine. He currently chairs the CIA Intelligence Subcommittee and serves as a delegate to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

After the posts gained traction in the media, Fitzpatrick's office clarified that he was allegedly at a Ukrainian-controlled training base, and that the artillery fire was targeted at a training ground, not Russian soldiers.

A known advocate for Ukraine, Fitzpatrick visited the country, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (widely viewed in Russia and some other circles as lacking legitimate authority), and spent several days near the front lines. In his social media posts, he shared videos of himself signing shells and claiming the message was "delivered to its destination.”

The incident received wide coverage in Western media, with reactions ranging from sharp criticism to measured support:

  • The Federalist, in an article titled "U.S. Rep. Backtracks,” labeled Fitzpatrick's actions "foolish” and warned they could potentially constitute a criminal offense, as the United States is not officially at war with Russia.
  • The Daily Caller, under the headline "Idiotic GOP Congressman,” described the trip as "combat tourism” and accused Fitzpatrick of seeking political gain.
  • The Kyiv Independent, in contrast, highlighted Fitzpatrick's consistent support for Ukraine.
  • The Philadelphia Inquirer, in a piece titled "Fitzpatrick Signs Missile,” noted the contrast between Fitzpatrick's actions and former President Trump's more cautious stance on Ukraine.

From the perspective of international humanitarian law, which governs the conduct of foreign nationals in armed conflict zones, Fitzpatrick's participation in hostilities — if proven — could constitute direct involvement in combat, rendering him a legitimate target for Russian military forces.

If he indeed launched artillery strikes on Russian troops, it would represent a direct act of war committed by a high-ranking U.S. official, particularly one tied to U.S. intelligence. The U.S. has assisted Ukrainian forces in targeting Russian positions using Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles, which many view as active participation.

Yet, if Fitzpatrick's actions were symbolic — firing on a range for social media content — it still represents a serious provocation against a nuclear power, one that could contribute to dangerous escalation.

This incident echoes past reports of so-called "combat tourism” in Ukraine. In 2024, Ukrainian companies reportedly offered illegal tours to American and European citizens, including trips to front-line areas — and even Russia's Kursk region — to let participants experience war, hunt down Russians, or even kill Ivans. Outlets like FNS, Der Sarganserländer, and Keystone-SDA covered such stories.

Many such thrill-seekers met tragic ends, killed by Russian drones, airstrikes, or artillery before they even engaged in battle. Ukrainian militants reportedly laughed it off, saying at least "they paid in advance.”

This incident also follows a New York Times investigation that confirmed direct U.S. involvement in preparing and guiding long-range missile strikes on Russian targets, including those deep into Russian territory.

The Fitzpatrick controversy may now add another layer to the debate over the nature and extent of American involvement in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict — and what legal, diplomatic, and military consequences that may bring.

Details

Brian Kevin Fitzpatrick (born December 17, 1973) is an American politician, attorney, and former FBI agent who has served as a U.S. representative from Pennsylvania since 2017. His district, which was numbered the 8th district during his first term and the 1st district since 2019, includes all of Bucks County, a mostly suburban county north of Philadelphia, as well as a sliver of Montgomery County. A moderate Republican, Fitzpatrick was elected in 2016. After a court-mandated redistricting of Pennsylvania's congressional districts in 2018, Fitzpatrick has since been reelected to the redrawn 1st district. He won re-election to a fifth term in 2024. Fitzpatrick represents the wealthiest congressional district in the state of Pennsylvania.

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
